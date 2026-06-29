Despite Big Investments, There is Clear Path to Failure for Panthers Defense

The Carolina Panthers have historically been at their best with a good defense. Think back on the best seasons or eras in this franchise's history, and it usually came with a pretty great defense.

The Panthers have not had a great defense in ages. Their defense hasn't been above-average in over half a decade. Recently, the unit has been one of the worst in football.

The Panthers have worked to fix that, adding several players in 2024 and 2025. After the 2025 season, they spent an unexpected amount on defense, adding arguably the two best free agent defenders.

Despite that, there's still a real risk and a clear path to failure for this unit.

The Panthers can still struggle on defense

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) looks on during warmups prior to an NFC Wild Card Round | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd were arguably the best players available this offseason at their respective positions, two positions the Panthers badly needed upgrades at.

They were both among the best overall free agents, too. That isn't a sure thing, though, despite the exorbitant amount the Panthers are playing the two newcomers. And each has a major risk associated that could tank this defense.

Phillips has been a pressure machine, but he has never even had double-digit sacks. He also has health concerns, but the production is more worrisome. Pressures are great, but sacks are better.

Lloyd was a second-team All-Pro last year, but that was his breakout, and the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't re-sign him and previously didn't even pick up his fifth-year option. They weren't too concerned with losing him.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport broke it down well. He wrote, "Phillips has never had more than 8.5 sacks in a season, and that was his rookie year in 2021. Lloyd picked off five passes and made the Pro Bowl last year, but he barely topped 80 total tackles."

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs on the field before an AFC Wild Card | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

He continued, "Big bucks don't equal sure bets, and if those acquisitions don't pay off then the Panthers could easily have the same issues defensively they did a year ago when they ranked in the bottom-half of the league in more statistical categories than not."

The Panthers invested a lot, and they had to. Those are two top players at premium positions that were also of great need to the team. Yet, they're not remotely sure things.

The pressures Phillips brings to the table should help every rusher on that defensive line. Lloyd's coverage ability should make life easier for Ejiro Evero. But there's certainly a risk they don't.

And if not, the Panthers will still be better than last year, because worst-case scenario Phillips and Lloyd is still better than DJ Wonnum and Christian Rozeboom. But the defense won't be as good as the spending would've implied.