Dont Expect the Carolina Panthers to Do Anything With the Franchise Tag

While NFL Combine week is in full swing right now, free agency looms, and will be here right before we know it. The free agency signing period starts on March 9th at 4:00 PM EST. The Carolina Panthers have some holes to fill and will likely bring in new pieces, but one thing they won't and shouldn't do is use their franchise tag, as many teams do every offseason.

PFF released their list of franchise tag candidates for all 32 teams in the NFL, and for the Panthers, there was no tag candidate.

It's not the tag itself that's an issue, it's that Carolina has no need to use it; the one player that could be used for it would be running back Rico Dowdle, but it makes no sense for the Panthers to tag Dowdle, which would cost $14.5 million next year, when Carolina can just let Dowdle walk, or resign him, which feels unlikely but its still on the table.

Dan Morgan: “Door is open” for RB Rico Dowdle to return to #Panthers pic.twitter.com/qHZSHEvO7d — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) February 24, 2026

Carolina is also pretty excited about its in-house running backs, such as Chuba Hubbard, who, outside of this season, has been the clear No. 1 running back in Carolina and had a stellar 2024 campaign. Then there are Jonathan Brooks and Trevor Eteienne, who are both young and yet to prove themselves, for different reasons.

Brooks has struggled mightily to stay on the field, while Eteienne, who was drafted last year, has gotten carries but has mostly operated on special teams and is still working his way towards seeing more carries each game.

Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) is helped off the field with an injury against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Outside of the running back option, that's way too pricey; there are not even any other candidates. It's not like they're going to use it on someone like center Cade Mays when they can just resign him to a multi-year deal.

There are reasons for teams to use the tag; the Dallas Cowboys are a perfect example, using the tag on WR George Pickens, who was their best player, maybe on the whole roster, last season, and had a top 5 receiver type of year.

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) makes a catch while being pressured Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Pickens getting tagged makes sense for both parties. Pickens gets his money in the short term, and Dallas gets another year of him alongside Ceedee Lamb while they figure out whether to pay Pickens or not.

A situation like this doesn't exist inside the Panthers locker room, and that's okay. Rico Dowdle had a good year, but not so good that he is the top priority for GM Dan Morgan. The Panthers have enough to worry about with free agency just around the corner and the NFL draft in April.