Panthers Mock Draft Roundup: Top Prospects Experts Think Are Headed to Carolina

Anyone who claims they know who the Carolina Panthers are picking 19th overall is probably not telling the truth. It's totally up in the air, especially after Carolina fooled every mock draft expert last year.

Some mock drafts have honed in on one certain prospect, but there is still plenty of variance in the predictions. It speaks to how wide-open things really are for the Panthers this year. Who could they take? According to the pros the last few weeks, any one of these prospects.

Prospects mocked to Panthers in latest draft predictions

Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon TE

Unsurprisingly, Kenyon Sadiq has become the favorite prospect. It makes sense, as tight end is a hole, and he's the best in this class and a good pick in Carolina's range. Field Yates and Matthew Berry predicted it. So did Chad Reuter. Same for Eric Edholm, Pat Fitmaurice,

Edholm said, "Nothing against ﻿﻿Tommy Tremble﻿﻿ or Ja'Tavion Sanders, but ﻿﻿Bryce Young﻿﻿ could use a difference-maker at tight end. Sadiq gives the Panthers another explosive, basketball-type athlete for the pass game."

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo S

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mel Kiper differed from the masses who picked Kenyon Sadiq above in his latest. He projected the Panthers to continue building the defense by drafting Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, a breakout coming off a great season. Josh Edwards had the same prediction.

"He has the speed and instincts to make plays, accumulating 10 forced fumbles and five interceptions over his four seasons at Toledo. Carolina focused on defense this month, signing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd to sizable contracts... McNeil-Warren could make a big impact in the secondary and give the team some options. The Panthers allowed 6.5 yards per dropback last season (22nd in the NFL)," Kiper argued.

Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State G

This one is a head-scratcher, but Matt Miller continues to believe the Panthers will try to plan for the future beyond 2027 (when Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis hit free agency) by picking Olaivavega Ioane in 2026.

"There's a future need there, plus an immediate need at center. Ioane played left guard, center and right guard in college and has the power to be an effective run blocker at any position. Ioane sought to play with better movement and conditioning in 2025, and his stock soared because of it. The Panthers could rebuild their offensive line around him and left tackle Ikem Ekwonu," Miller argued.

Makai Lemon, USC WR

Makai Lemon is another surprising pick, but there's reason to believe Carolina might add another wide receiver. Behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, it's threadbare, so Lemon might be the best addition. USA Today's Ayrton Ostly and Charles Davis made this pick.

"Carolina got a big-bodied outside receiver in Round 1 last year with Tetairoa McMillan and now finds a running mate for him with the slot standout Lemon. The Trojans’ star finds space against zone coverage consistently and always finds ways to get extra yards after the catch," Ostly wrote.

Peter Woods, Clemson IDL

The Panthers filled so many needs in free agency that they can afford to target the interior of the defense again. It's not a big need, but the game is often won in the trenches, where Peter Woods would help. Mike Band and Mike Renner predicted this.

"Carolina looks like a true best-player-available team here, with Dan Morgan's aggressive spending in free agency helping clear the board of dire needs in Round 1. Woods fits a BPA approach perfectly, giving the Panthers another blue-chip disruptor to go alongside Derrick Brown as they continue adding pieces to a defense that took a meaningful step forward last season," Band wrote.

Kadyn Proctor, Alabama OT

Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (OL41) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports believes the Panthers will look beyond the Ikem Ekwonu injury and Rasheed Walker signing to draft Kadyn Proctor as the left tackle of the future.

"This isn't the Panthers' biggest need, but it's also unclear when LT Ikem Ekwonu will be fully recovered from a late-season knee injury, and he's entering the final year of his rookie deal. Proctor, meanwhile, is a built-in-a-lab specimen who can take over games when he's focused," Wilson wrote.

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M WR

Daniel Jeremiah believes the Panthers will provide another weapon for Bryce Young in KC Conception. "The Panthers add more firepower for ﻿﻿Bryce Young﻿﻿. With his ability to separate before and after the catch, Concepcion forms a strong pass-catching trio with ﻿﻿Tetairoa McMillan﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿Jalen Coker﻿﻿," he wrote.

Monroe Freeling, Georgia OT

Bucky Brooks believes the Panthers will grab Monroe Freeling, the developmental tackle who has skyrocketed up draft boards. "With ﻿﻿Ikem Ekwonu﻿﻿ recovering from a serious knee injury before a contract season and ﻿﻿Rasheed Walker﻿﻿ on a one-year deal, the Panthers could make this pick with an eye toward the future at left tackle," he said.