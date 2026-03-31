Dave Canales' Comments Seem to Reveal True Target for Panthers in NFL Draft

Yesterday, Dave Canales spoke at length about what the Carolina Panthers were looking at with the 19th pick in the upcoming draft. He specifically named safety, wide receiver, and tight end as the more likely positions to be picked.

But looking into his comments even further, it's clear that there's a big priority even among those three positions. The Panthers want to take the best player available, but they might have a few prospects at one key position elevated.

Dave Canales seems to reveal Panthers want to draft a safety

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dave Canales is an offensive coach, so there's no doubt he'd love seeing what a new tight end or new wide receiver could do in his offense with Bryce Young. But according to the coach's full comments, it looks like safety is the real priority.

Dave Canales’ full comment on plans at pick 19:



“It could be a wideout. It could be a tight end. Could be a safety. There’s a couple of dynamic safeties that could free us up.” 🧐 pic.twitter.com/jO4onfJsFF — Panthers On Tap (@PanthersOnTap) March 30, 2026

Canales said, “It could be a wideout. It could be a tight end. Could be a safety. There’s a couple of dynamic safeties that could free us up.” He also mentioned some other spots they could look, but he seemed to largely be employing coach-speak, answering questions without giving anything away.

But if the safety comments are to be read into, then it looks like either Dillon Thieneman or Emmanuel McNeil-Warren will be hearing their name called when the Panthers get on the board. The only question is which one.

This is because, sadly, Caleb Downs will be long gone. He's the best safety in the class, but there's just no way the Panthers would be able to land the home-run prospect.

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There's no real consensus on Thieneman versus McNeil-Warren, unfortunately. The Panthers will take a swing, but they might be going after the wrong one, provided both are available.

Here's where big boards have Thieneman ranked:

ESPN: 20

ESPN (Mel Kiper): 22

Bleacher Report: 21

NFL (Daniel Jeremiah): 23

CBS Sports: 35

FOX Sports (Joel Klatt): 21

The Ringer: 13

Tankathon: 16

PFF: 11

Yahoo! Sports: 28

Average: 21

And McNeil-Warren:

ESPN: 26

ESPN (Mel Kiper): 24

Bleacher Report: 20

NFL (Daniel Jeremiah): 15

CBS Sports: 28

FOX Sports (Joel Klatt): 19

The Ringer: 25

Tankathon: 26

PFF: 21

Yahoo! Sports: 27

Average: 23.1

These two prospects are neck-and-neck. Thieneman ends up slightly higher in the average rankings, but there are still outlets that differ between him and McNeil-Warren. McNeil-Warren was never ranked outside the first round, but Thieneman landed 35th on CBS Sports' board.

The Panthers will have to make a choice, although it's beginning to look like neither one will be a bad selection, and it will help fill the last remaining true hole on the defense.