If Utilized Properly, Mock Panthers Pick Could Be Make-Up For Skipping Jalon Walker

Everyone in the world thought the Carolina Panthers would take Jalon Walker with the eighth pick in the 2025 NFL draft. It was a huge shock when Tetairoa McMillan's name was called, but it ended up being the right pick.

That still left a gaping hole where Walker would've played, both on and off-ball linebacker. He was a unique hybrid, although he has mostly played edge rusher since coming into the NFL. Still, the ability to do both is valuable.

If the Panthers can utilize him properly, then the pick the latest mock draft from SI's Daniel Flick they make could end up making up for the Jalon Walker skip.

Panthers draft CJ Allen in 2026 NFL mock draft

The Carolina Panthers need pass rushing. They also need off-ball linebacking. Why not get both? Ordinarily, that would take two players, but in rare instances, the same player can provide both things.

That's what Jalon Walker was billed as before the Panthers passed him up on draft night last season. Not to the same degree, CJ Allen can also rush the passer. He was a solid blitzer and excellent off-ball linebacker.

SI's Daniel Flick gave the Panthers the Georgia linebacker in his latest mock, saying, "The Panthers need to keep stockpiling pass rushers, but they’re due for a makeover at linebacker, too."

He added, "Allen has the intangibles of a long-time starter in the middle of an NFL defense, with his leadership and intelligence headlining a lengthy list of traits. He’s a physical, hard-nosed defender, and he added 3.5 sacks in 2025, a nod to his blitz capabilities."

Ejiro Evero likes to blitz, and he often had to just to try to force any pressure on the quarterback. Having Allen in tow would give him someone who, unlike most of the 2025 defense, can actually get home on a blitz.

Allen wouldn't be the chess piece Walker was expected to be, but he'd still be someone who could be versatile in Evero's scheme. The Panthers would undoubtedly benefit from taking Allen, the only question is whether they feel the same way.

Drafting an edge rusher in the first round is the most surefire way to get a true disruptive talent, and it seems to be where the Panthers are leaning right now. However, the draft board may not fall the way they want, and the prospects they like may not be there.

Allen may not even be there, though there's a good chance he is since there is a gap between Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles and the rest of this linebacker class.