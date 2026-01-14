For the second year, a Georgia defender is Panthers' best draft fit

Last year, the Carolina Panthers selected Jalon Walker in endless mock drafts before shocking the world by passing on him when the actual draft came. They took Tetairoa McMillan, and the rest is history.

Interestingly enough, the Georgia linebacker/edge hybrid was not the only Bulldog linked to the Panthers. Mykel Williams was a name thrown around, too. Georgia defenders are big in the NFL.

While they took neither, they are once again being linked to a Georgia linebacker as their best fit, according to one insider. Whether or not they will take said defender this time remains to be seen.

Panthers linked to star Bulldogs defender C.J. Allen in draft

Yahoo! Sports analyst Dan Pizzuta broke down exactly why Georgia linebacker C.J. Allen would be the perfect addition to the defense.

"Allen is the type of do-it-all defensive leader who could accelerate the Panthers' build. He's a great run defender, holds up well in coverage, and is versatile, and that's simply a hard player to find in today's NFL," he said.

Why does Carolina need a linebacker? If you watched the Panthers, you know that was one of the biggest weakpoints of the defense. They couldn't cover tight ends, and they couldn't tackle well.

"Carolina ranked 30th in DVOA against tight ends and 28th against passes to the short middle of the field. Those were two places where the lack of depth and coverage ability at linebacker was exposed," Pizzuta added.

Out of 96 linebackers, Christian Rozeboom was 86th in coverage, and he's a free agent. This forced the Panthers to play dime more often even though they didn't have the personnel for that, so adding a linebacker is crucial.

Will Allen be there? Probably, although it might be a bit of a reach at 19th overall. On ESPN's big board, he's ranked 32nd. He's ranked 30th by PFF. CBS Sports has Allen as the 37th-best prospect. On Tankathon, he's 27th.

Sure, he fills a major need, but the Panthers can't afford to reach too much on prospects. So if they want Allen, it might be wise to trade down and pick him in the mid to late-20s instead of at 19th overall.

