Emmanuel McNeil-Warren Over 2 Top-Tier Wide Receivers Could Be Crushing Mistake By Panthers
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The final mock drafts are coming in, and one of the latest is courtesy of Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr. His mock draft 2026 has the Carolina Panthers staying at 19th overall and clearly prioritizing one position, but the prospect chosen isn’t the best player on the board at 19.
Panthers Target Safety in Mock Draft
In Orr’s mock draft, the Panthers are clearly looking for a safety, and are forced to draft Emmanuel McNeil-Warren since both Caleb Downs and Dillion Thieneman are off the board, Thieneman getting picked one spot ahead of Carolina by the Minnesota Vikings.
McNeil-Warren is a really good safety prospect. He’s especially known for not missing tackles and being such a violent tackler, but selecting him at 19th overall can only be described as a reach, especially considering the other prospects still on the board that the Panthers would theoretically pass on.
2 Top Receiver Talents Incorrectly Passed Up
The Panthers’ drafting a receiver in the first round does feel repetitive, but as GM Dan Morgan has said, there’s no rule against drafting a receiver three years in a row. In Connor Orr’s mock draft, there are two phenomenal receiver prospects left on the board that would contribute much more to next season than a safety would.
KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
Over the last few weeks, we’ve raved over KC Concepcion and how good a fit he would be in Carolina. A smaller, not 6’3 or taller receiver who can create an explosive play at any point in a game. Not only does Concepcion bring a huge YAC threat, but he also has the vertical speed downfield to go win on deep passes and get one-play touchdowns.
Omar Cooper Jr, Indiana
Omar Cooper Jr has risen up draft boards since the NFL Combine and his Pro Day at Indiana, and has been linked to Carolina often in recent mock drafts. Cooper can play both in the slot and outside, has really crisp route running, doesn’t drop many balls, and can make difficult catches as well.
Final Thoughts
Cooper doesn’t have the explosive upside of Concepcion, but it feels like his floor as a receiver is higher, so it just depends on what speaks to the Panthers if they go in that direction. Concepcion is also from the Charlotte area, so that would be a perfect homecoming for him after living down in Texas for the last few years.
Ultimately, wide receiver is not only deeper in this class than safety, but overall a more important position than safety, which is why passing up on two awesome WR prospects just feels wrong.
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Preston is an experienced sports writer focusing on NFL, College Football, NBA, and MMA topics. He is a passionate Charlotte and Oklahoma sports fan and graduated from the University of Science and Arts Oklahoma in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree with a focus in journalism.