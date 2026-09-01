Every Position the Panthers Could Still Add to After Roster Finalization

The Carolina Panthers finalized their 53-man roster last night, cutting some surprising players along the way. In other words, this is the group the Panthers liked after the four preseason games and training camp practices.

They even made a trade on Sunday evening to address the defensive line depth. This is the roster the Panthers want to work with, and they're probably decently pleased with how everything turned out.

That said, there are still some obvious weak points on the roster, and there are still, even now, positions that could be added to before Week 1.

Inside linebacker

Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a huge shock to see Trevin Wallace, a 2024 third-round pick, go from competing for a starting job (a job he held in 2025) to cut. He was underwhelming, but that was a surprising move. It leaves the Panthers in bad shape, though.

As of now, the only rostered linebackers are Jackson Kuwatch, Devin Lloyd, and Claudin Cherilus. Bobby Okereke will join once his contract is official. Still, four linebackers is not an overabundance, and one injury could totally derail the group.

Wide receiver

Because there's just not as much talent, the Panthers can always stand to add to the wide receiver room. This year, the Panthers kept six wide receivers instead of seven like in years past. John Metchie and Jimmy Horn Jr. were the final rostered WRs.

But on the depth chart beyond Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, no one feels like a threat to the defense. So, some of those veteran WRs who got cut for cost or other issues (like Cedric Tillman) could be of interest.

Offensive line

Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala (62) walks off the field after a joint practice | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Panthers kept a ton of offensive linemen on the final roster, but those linemen aren't all that good. The starting five are solid, and Sam Hecht is a pretty stout backup center. Otherwise, the backups are uninspiring.

Obviously, Carolina felt that they weren't going to find much on the waiver wire, which is why they kept so many linemen in the first place. Still, it would behoove them to take a look at what's out there and consider some of the players.

Defensive line

The Panthers made a last-minute trade for Te-Rah Edwards of the Chargers to bolster the defensive line. Still, one can never have too much depth up front, so it wouldn't be a bad idea to continue infusing the line with talent and depth, especially if there are players available.