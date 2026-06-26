Most Surprising Player Who Could Make the Panthers' Roster After Minicamp

Undrafted rookies always face an uphill climb to make a roster and that was no different for Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Aaron Hall when the team signed him back in April.

Hall, who played his college ball at Duke, did receive a big UDFA deal from the Panthers, which showed they are high on him, but that offers no guarantee he'll stick on the 53-man roster.

The rookie still has to prove he belongs, and so far it appears he's doing that after The Athletic's Joseph Person included Hall in the group of Panthers who saw their stocks rise at minicamp.

Along with his performance, the injury to Turk Wharton will help Hall's cause, also, Person writes.

"With Turk Wharton out indefinitely after a neck procedure and second-round pick Lee Hunter missing the first minicamp practice due to a personal reason, Hall had opportunities to show he belongs on the roster. And the undrafted free agent from Duke took advantage," Person said.

"The 6-4, 296-pound Hall added 50 pounds over his five seasons in Durham, which helped him hold up at the point of attack during the Panthers’ spring practices. But Hall isn’t just a space-eater inside. He also showed an ability to shed blocks and make tackles," Person added.

Hall has slowly been building momentum throughout the offseason. Now, he'll look to seal the deal at training camp.

Aaron Hall scouting report

Virginia Cavaliers quarter back Chandler Morris and Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Over five years at Duke, Hall posted 121 combined tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. In 2025, he had career-highs in tackles (44), tackles for loss (11) and added 2.5 sacks. He also displayed leadership qualities as a two-time captain.

Pro Football Focus shows Hall was about average as both a pass-rusher and run defender, with the rookie tallying grades of 68.0 and 72.8, respectively, in those areas in 2025.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com lauded Hall's short-area quickness, length and overall athleticism that he believes could make the rookie an effective pass-rusher, but considers Hall "an average bender with a narrow base" and isn't a fan of Hall's hand usage.

Zierlein had Hall projected as a seventh-round pick or a priority free agent and noted that the Duke product would "face an uphill climb to make a team."

Based on what Person saw at minicamp, it appears that hill isn't as steep for Hall ahead of training camp.