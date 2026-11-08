Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Chuba Hubbard, Tetairoa McMillan, and Panthers D

Game day has arrived as the Carolina Panthers gear up for their return to Bank of America Stadium. Carolina welcomes the Denver Broncos, one of the top teams in the AFC and the current AFC West leader.

Not only in reality, but also in fantasy football as well, the Panthers have struggled recently. In Carolina's two straight losses, Tetairoa McMillan hasn't totaled more than 11 points and Carolina's defense has posted a combined 2 points.

However, even with the struggles for others like Bryce Young and Jalen Coker, theres been one outlier: Chuba Hubbard. Now, against a Broncos defense that has vulnerabilities, Carolina's playmakers can have solid days.

Does that mean everyone is a sure-fire start? Here's the start-or-sit breakdown for Hubbard, McMillan, and Carolina's defense.

Chuba Hubbard

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Hubbard has been, and remains, the safest Panther in fantasy football. Hubbard hasn't had a game this season with fewer than double-digit points, and now faces the Broncos, who allow 25.3 fantasy points per game to running backs.

Over seven games, Hubbard ranks 11th in the NFL in total yards per game, averaging 98.6. Hubbard hasn't had a game under double digits, and he's only posted fewer than 14 fantasy points once, with over 19 four times.

If there's anyone on Carolina's roster that fantasy managers should blindly start, its Hubbard.

Verdict: START

Panthers Defense/Special Teams

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Denver's offense isn't elite, but the Panthers also just lost a game where the opposing QB completed 7 passes for 64 yards. The run defense has been horrific, surrendering the third-most rushing yards per game, at 140.

The secondary is still paper-thin; Carolina hasn't made a move to address the lack of depth with four corners injured. Mike Jackson, Jaycee Horn, and Akayleb Evans are on IR, and Will Lee III is out with a hamstring injury.

That leaves Marco Wilson and Chau Smith Wade as Carolina's starting corners. Those aren't the only injuries; Jaelan Phillips is still out, which leaves a hole in the pass rush.

Too many signs point against starting Carolina's defense, even if Denver's offense isn't a complete juggernaut.

Verdict: SIT

Tetairoa McMillan

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McMillan has a daunting matchup on Sunday; the Broncos have allowed just 27.5 fantasy points to wide receivers this season. McMillan will likely see Pat Surtain II line up against him often, one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

If theres a case to start McMillan, it's that despite the fantasy struggles, he remains 11th in the league in total receiving yards and is top 11 in receiving yards per game. McMillan is still the clear WR1, and even against a tougher matchup, he's still talented enough to be productive.

McMillan might not light up the Broncos, but this feels like a high-floor play as a WR2 in fantasy.

Verdict: START