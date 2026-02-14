While the Carolina Panthers 2025 Draft class was highlighted by offensive rookie of the year Tetairoa McMillan, the Panthers drafted two edge rushers on that night as well.

Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen were the Panthers’ second and third-round picks last year, and while Scourton especially has shown promise, they didn’t immediately help the pass rush.

Nic Scourton 2025 stats:



47 combined tackles

5.0 sacks

1 forced fumble #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/5X9KUwnXVZ — Keb (@ihatekeb) January 4, 2026

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that the Panthers’ pass rush was downright abysmal last season, ranking last or second to last in multiple QB pressure and hit rates.

It was so bad that now the 2026 draft class is looking really enticing when it comes to edge rushers, and if Carolina doesn’t prioritize that position in free agency, they could once again double up in the NFL Draft.

The 2026 draft class features depth at the EDGE position that just wasn’t there last year. An argument could be made that eight to 10 edge rushers could be selected before the third round even starts in 2026, and if Caroline were to do so, they might as well make it in the first and second rounds.

If you need an edge rusher, this is a good draft to double up. The depth of the class is impressive. I've got 10 guys worthy of a spot in top 50 players. There's another layer of traitsy players beyond that group. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 13, 2026

The Panthers are already likely to take an edge rusher in the first round, with players like Keldric Faulk, Akheem Mesidor, Cashius Howell, and others being realistic targets at No. 19 overall.

If the Panthers double down and pick in the second round through, there’s some great talent there as well that’d go higher in the draft if this class wasn’t so deep. Here are some sleepers at EDGE to watch out for

R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

R Mason Thomas is a force along the edge. While he is traditionally undersized for the position, it’s never mattered; he’s violent in pursuit of QBs and thrives in big moments. He’s got a motor that is always running hot and has the skills to match it. His first step is great as well.

#Oklahoma EDGE R Mason Thomas is one of the most explosive pass rushers in the draft.



Great first-step with the ability to convert speed to power, relentless in pursuit, very good bend, and overall just a pressure machine. Top-50 on my Big Board. pic.twitter.com/OftFmg3meJ — Andy (@AndyyNFL) February 12, 2026

In his final season with Oklahoma, he was a game wrecker at times. He had 18 solo sacks and six and a half sacks on the year, forcing two fumbles as well and famously recovering one that he took back to the endzone in Knoxville, Tennessee.

This would be a home run pick in the second round if Thomas falls to No. 51 overall. Depending on how the first round goes with edge rushers as well, Thomas could be a sleeper to even watch at No. 19 overall; he's that good.

Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

Speaking of Knoxville, Tennessee, Joshua Josephs is a prospect who showed really solid production last season. He recorded 17 solo tackles and four sacks on the season. He’s got huge upside and is a freak athlete who is going to test very well at the combine. Don’t be surprised if he runs a 4.6 40-yard dash and jumps more than 33 inches in the vertical jump.

Joshua Josephs is a strip sack MACHINE with his nearly 35” arms pic.twitter.com/l0Kw5jZCMo — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 17, 2025

Most scouting reports note that he needs to get a little stronger, but there shouldn’t be any trouble with that heading to the NFL, and it’s nothing that hasn’t been done before, as some of the best pass rushers had to build their frames even more after being drafted.

Final Thoughts

Drafting two edge rushers is bold, especially after doing it last season. Nic Scourton does seem like he has a solid future ahead of him, but there's no issue with adding some high talent and high potential pieces to that room to set Carolina up nicely for the future.

