Hall of Fame QB poses valid question about Bryce Young's performance

The NFC South champion Carolina Panthers have made the decision to pick up the fifth-year option on the first pick in the 2023 NFL draft. After a rocky start to his career, quarterback Bryce Young has made stride. There is still some work to be done, but the positives have outweighed the negatives as of late.

The next topic in regards to Young is will he be offered a huge contract. Panthers’ writer Joseph Person of The Athletic solicited some feedback in regards to his future. That included a quarterback who has a bust in Canton, Ohio.

“Kurt Warner, the Hall of Famer and two-time MVP,” explained Person, “said Young can make a lot of “big-time throws,” but believes the 5-10, 190-pound QB would benefit from better footwork at the top of his dropbacks.”

“When you watch Bryce,” said the Super Bowl XXXIV champion to Person (via phone), “his feet are together. Sometimes they’re sideways. He’s kind of bouncing up in the air and trying to feel it. I don’t know if some of that has to do with his height and size. The point being is so now when he decides to throw, he’s gotta either get into position or he’s gotta try to create power from out of position.”

“And when you’re already limited somewhat physically,” added Warner, “you have some balls that hang on you, that don’t get there. Or you’re a little bit late on the throw because you weren’t quite ready to throw it and you’re not ripping it 100 miles an hour.”

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales greets quarterback Bryce Young (9) after a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While Young has come a long way since his rookie campaign and first two games with new head coach Dave Canales in 2024, Warner pointed to one obvious issue that plagued the player and the offense this past season.

“Warner said it’s clear Young has the “big moment gene,” explained Person, “but wants to see more consistency throughout games.”

“If I can play at that level down the stretch, stated Warner, “why am I not playing at that level all the time, or closer to that level, and allowing us to separate ourselves a little bit more from other teams?”

