Carolina Panthers’ Best-Case Scenario for Defense Still Isn’t Great

In 2024, the Carolina Panthers fielded one of the worst defenses in the league in recent memory. They allowed the most total yards and most rushing yards in the NFL. They surrendered 59 offensive touchdowns, and the team gave up a single-season record 534 points.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit made some strides in 2025 with the return of a healthy Derrick Brown, and contributions from newcomers such as veteran safety Tre’von Moehrig and ‘25 second-round pick Nic Scourton. However, there’s still plenty of work to be done.

Earlier this week, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report laid out a best-case, worst-case scenario for the 32 defenses in the league in 2026. This offseason, Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan added a pair of notable performers in free agency in an attempt to take this unit up a few more notches.

Panthers’ GM Dan Morgan added two key veterans on defense

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“The Panthers were a playoff team last year,” explained Davenport, “but the defense was mediocre at best—and the team went hard at it in free agency. Carolina swapped out Christian Rozeboom for Devin Lloyd at linebacker, and the team handed Jaelan Phillips $30 million a season to improve a pass rush that tallied just 30 sacks in 2025.

Let’s look at the numbers. The Panthers went from dead last in the NFL in total yards allowed per game to a respectable 16th. The league’s worst run defense in 2024 was 20th this past season—although there were issues the second half of the season. One number that really jumps out is that Evero’s unit allowed only 40 offensive TDs in the regular season—19 fewer than the previous year.

Have the Panthers done enough this offseason to improve their defense?

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Still, even with the additions of Phillips and Lloyd, the latter a first-time Pro Bowler and Second Team All-Pro this past season, Davenport’s best-case scenario for Dave Canales’s defense didn’t indicate that this unit would be one of the league’s very best.

“If that front-seven can be more impactful in 2026, the Panthers have quietly assembled a solid secondary. Carolina’s defense isn’t elite, but it has the potential to be more asset than liability.”

That almost sounds like a backhanded compliment, but it’s certainly understandable. The Panthers’ defense gave up 140-plus yards on the ground in five of their last six regular-season outings. Those aforementioned 30 sacks were two fewer than their season total (32) in 2024.

Panthers need a lot of contributions on defense in 2026

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Even if Phillips and Lloyd come up big, Evero’s unit will need more from Scourton, Moehrig, the underrated cornerback tandem of Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, and perhaps immediate contributions from second-round defensive tackle Lee Hunter and fifth-round safety Zakee Wheatley.

In other words, after winning the NFC South this past season with an 8-9 record (the same as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons), Canales’s club is going to need a lot more than just a little more improvement on defense to make a bigger impression in 2026.