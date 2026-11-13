Ideal Offensive Line Solution is Sitting on FA Market Waiting for Panthers

It’s far from an intimidating quartet. Every team in the NFC South has won exactly three games this season. And each of the four clubs has at least five losses. The 3-5 Carolina Panthers face the 3-5 New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Superdome, with the 3-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (off this week) and 3-6 Atlanta Falcons in third and fourth place, respectively. All of these teams could certainly use some help in terms of reinforcements.

Panthers Need Some Assistance in a Few Areas

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Moe Moton of Bleacher Report had a few suggestions for Dave Canales’s club, one on each side of the football. On defense, he explained that edge rusher Haason Reddick, who played for the Panthers in 2021 and spent this past season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, could help a team that has managed to come up with only a dozen sacks in eight games.

As for the offense, the tackle situation has been a nightmare. Left sider Ikem Ekwonu has not played a down after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon in last season’s playoff loss to the Rams. Veteran right tackle Taylor Moton missed the start of the season recovering from blood colts. In his second start of 2026, he went down with a broken fibula and is currently on injured reserve.

It’s Been a Rough Year at Offensive Tackle for the Panthers

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Former Packers’ blocker Rasheed Walker has started all eight game at left tackle for Canales’s squad, while 2026 first-round pick Monroe Freeling began the season at right tackle, gave way to Moton for two games, and is now back in the starting role. There have also been three different starters at left guard. Entering Week 10, Carolina had the 27th-ranked offensive line in the league via Pro Football Focus. It’s certainly a group that could use some help, and Moton may have the solution.

“Taylor Decker may be waiting for the right situation to sign with a contender. He’s a 33-year-old career left tackle who earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2024. After 10 seasons, his tenure with the Detroit Lions ended after he refused to take a pay cut. The 10-year veteran requested his release…”

A Former Pro Bowler Would be a Taylor-Made Addition

Bryce Young gets strip sacked and the Bucs defense takes it back for 6!



The Panthers are getting punched in the mouth in the first half. pic.twitter.com/JU7aYDDJvF — The Goal Line Grind (@theGLgrind) October 25, 2026

During his stay in the Motor City, the 16th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft played and started 140 regular-season games, as well as five postseason contests. The former Buckeye graded out 41st out of 89 qualified tackles via PFF in his last NFL season in 2025.

“The Carolina Panthers are trying to get back to the postseason,” explained Moton, “but Bryce Young has taken a lot of hits. He's already taken 26 sacks, just one fewer than all of last season. Left tackle Rasheed Walker is struggling in pass protection, allowing five sacks on 367 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.”

It certainly wouldn’t hurt to have a proven performer with playoff experience such as Taylor on the roster. And it’s worth noting that more than half (14) of those aforementioned 26 sacks absorbed by Young have come during Carolina’s current three-game losing streak.