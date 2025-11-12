Insider claims Bryce Young experiment ‘can’t go on much longer’
Per usual, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports handed out some winner and losers after the latest NFL action. In Week 10, it was a no-brainer to look at the Carolina Panthers’ 17-7 home setback to the New Orleans Saints. It was the first game that Dave Canales’s team was favored in this season, and the club appeared inexplicably flat.
The Panthers took the opening possession and marched 67 yards in 12 plays to take a 7-0 lead. They never scored again and gained just 108 total yards the rest of the afternoon. Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 124 yards, was sacked twice, and committed a pair of turnovers. It was the seventh straight game and eighth time in nine appearances this season that the third-year pro threw for fewer than 200 yards. Hence, Benjamin appeared to suggest that the Panthers may have to go in another direction when it comes to a starting quarterback.
“It’s sad,” explained Benjamin, “because Young registers as a genuinely likable leader in Carolina, complete with requisite poise for the occasional late-game comeback. But physically, as a passer, this just can’t go on much longer for the Panthers if Dave Canales and Co. intend to be taken seriously.”
“It’s not just the unusually small build (5’10” 205) that created plenty of pre-draft skeptics,” added Benjamin, “it’s the stuck-in-mud speed of his operation that makes interceptions thrown right to the opposing defense look like part of Carolina’s plan. This was apparent in an ugly 17-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints, in which counterpart Tyler Shough flashed difference-making traits.”
Next up is a trip to Atlanta, a team the Panthers blanked back in Week 3 at Carolina, 30-0. It was also a game in which Young threw for only 121 yards and zero touchdowns. He may have to do much better than that on Sunday if Carolina is to completed the sweep.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers studs & duds from ugly loss to New Orleans
Panthers takeaways from a pathetic home loss to the Saints
Panthers shuffle quarterback room again in Week 10 roster moves
Midseason grades for the Carolina Panthers’ 2025 NFL draft class