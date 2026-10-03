Jalen Coker Injury Update: Panthers Roster Move Spells Trouble For WR's Week 4 Status

The Carolina Panthers made some roster moves on Saturday and one of them is a bad sign for wide receiver Jalen Coker's Week 4 status.

The Panthers announced that they are elevating wide receiver Ja'seem Reed from the practice squad for Sunday's contest against the Detroit Lions.

That's bad news because head coach Dave Canales said during the week Reed would get called up if Coker wasn't expected to play.

"Dave Canales said they would only bring Reed up if Jalen Coker (quad) couldn't play vs. the Lions," Joe Person of The Athletic noted after Carolina made its roster moves.

Jalen Coker injury update

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch defended by Cleveland Browns cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coker sustained a quadriceps injury during the Week 3 game versus the Cleveland Browns that forced his early exit.

Coker started off this week as a non-participant in practice but then managed to log two limited sessions to close out the week before being given the questionable tag.

"We brought him out just before practice started, put him through a whole individual period," Canales said. "He was able to get into the team periods for a little bit, hence the limited part."

Canales noted the Panthers would work him out on Saturday to see how Coker is feeling in advance of Sunday.

"We're going to have to see tomorrow," he added. "We're going to have to gather more information about Jalen to see where that's headed."

Coker did offer a positive update, saying he was "feeling good" on Thursday.

Given the fact that the Panthers didn't rule him out on Saturday, there is still a chance Coker goes, although Reed's elevation is obviously troubling news given Canales' comments.

Xavier Legette to IR among 2 other moves

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers announced two other moves on Saturday, including the placement of wide receiver Xavier Legette on injured reserve.

Legette, who is dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 2 after bringing in a 55-yard catch, will now miss at least the next four games in what is the latest blow to his already disappointing career, and the latest blow to Carolina's wide receivers room in general.

Along with placing Legette on injured reserve, the injury-plagued Panthers elevated veteran cornerback Robert Rochell, who will attempt to help fill the void left by the injuries to cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, both of whom are on IR with quadriceps and groin injuries, respectively.

Canales noted that Horn's injury in particular is a "significant quad injury."

In what is some much-needed positive injury news, offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has been cleared from the concussion protocol and he will play in Week 4.

This year has been nothing short of a disaster for the Panthers when it comes to injuries and the hill they have to climb to get back to the playoffs in 2026 continues to get steeper.