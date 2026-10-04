Lions' Wobbly Defense Has Tall Order on Sunday Night vs. Panthers

There should be plenty of points put on the scoreboard at Bank of America Stadium this evening as the 2-1 Detroit Lions visit the 1-2 Carolina Panthers. Both teams have had few problems finding the end zone this season.

Dan Campbell’s club is expected to come away with a victory against a Panthers’ defensive unit that will be minus starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. On the other side of the ball, quarterback Bryce Young will likely be without the club’s top pass-catcher this season in underrated Jalen Coker.

Panthers’ pass-catchers have a decided advantage vs. the Lions

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Nine of NFL.com’s finest minds are the focal point of the site’s bold predictions for Week 4. As it turns out, two of the writers pointed to Carolina’s prime time clash with Campbell’s squad. Keegan Abdoo dished out some intriguing information in regards to Panthers’ pass-catchers and the Lions’ secondary.

“Jalen Coker (6’3”), Tetairoa McMillan (6’5”) and Darren Waller (6’6”) each score a touchdown on Sunday Night Football,” explained the Next Gen Stats Analyst. “The Lions do not have a single defensive back standing over six feet tall on their active roster. In fact, this is the third-largest average height advantage for an offense’s wide receivers and tight ends against an opposing secondary in a matchup over the last decade (plus-5.3 inches).”

Meanwhile, colleague Chad Reuter echoed Abdoo’s sentiments when it came to two of those performers reaching the end zone. “Panthers tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan each catch a touchdown pass from Bryce Young on Sunday night against the favored Lions, who have already allowed nine passing scores this season…”

Panthers’ QB Bryce Young is off to a strong start this season

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The improved Panthers’ offense—with coordinator Brad Idzik calling the plays—entered Week 4 as the seventh-ranked offense in terms of total yards per game (392.7). The key has been an aerial game that ranks first in the league in terms of yards per outing (295.7 average). Young has thrown for 939 yards and seven scores, with only two interceptions.

Even without Coker, keep in mind that two of the other four wide receivers on Carolina’s active roster are over six foot tall in Brycen Tremayne (6’4”) and Ja’Seem Reed (6’2”)—the latter recently activated from the practice squad. Besides Waller, Carolina’s tight end room also includes Tommy Tremble (6’4”), Mitchell Evans (6’5”), Ja’Tavion Sanders (6’4”), and Feleipe Franks (6’6”).

Lions’ pass defense has been ineffective to date

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It’s also worth noting that entering this week’s action in the league, no team had allowed more passing yards per game than the Men from Motown. And as for those aforementioned nine aerial scores mentioned by Reuter, the Lions have given up exactly three touchdown passes in each of their three outings.

It’s safe to say that this clash has all the makings of a Sunday night barnburner in Charlotte.