Panthers Could Trade for Sam LaPorta With Major Lions Extension Looming

The Carolina Panthers' offseason has been about filling holes, and they've done a great job at it thus far. On the defense, adding Jaelan Phillips to a dramatically bad pass rush was Carolina's biggest signing.

Defensively, there was another huge need addressed: inside linebacker, signing Devin Lloyd to a three-year deal. The offense had some major needs as well; Carolina looked towards free agency and the NFL Draft to address them.

The Panthers added two left tackles, Rasheed Walker in free agency, and Monroe Freeling with the 19th pick in the draft. Carolina also added another pass catcher, Chris Brazzell II, in the third round. Both the offense and defense should be mightily improved, yet there's still one glaring hole on the roster.

Panthers Can Trade for Star Tight End

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ESPN's Ben Solak dropped his 10 predictions for the 2026 NFL season. Some predictions included division winners, and others included trades; one trade in particular would be phenomenal for the Panthers.

The trade idea is for the Detroit Lions to ship tight end Sam LaPorta to the Panthers, giving Carolina a legit No. 1 tight end to add to an already improving offensive core. Carolina hasn't had a real go-to tight end target since Greg Olsen, and LaPorta is still young enough that he could be the long-term solution for that position.

LaPorta is coming off a season where he posted career lows in receiving yards and in targets. This could suggest that LaPorta needs a fresh start elsewhere anyway, and the Lions also face financial hurdles they'll need to clear in the coming years.

Solak talks about possible extensions for Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs and Bryan Branch, both essential pieces to the future of this franchise. This is a valid point; simply off of position value, LaPorta isn't as important to the Lions as the starting running back and starting defensive back are.

What the Panthers Would Have to Give Up for Sam Laporta

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The compensation would likely be around a third-round pick, but that's not the important piece of this deal. LaPorta would likely need a guarantee that a multi-year extension also secures him a high salary for the foreseeable future.

If Carolina really wants to unlock this offense in 2026 and clear a weapon at tight end who can also help in the run game. LaPorta may have posted career lows in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns, but the talent still far outrules other Panthers tight ends.