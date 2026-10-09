New NFL Mock Draft Spells Doom For 2 Key Panthers Players

While the Carolina Panthers are coming off their biggest win of the season, beating the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football and improving to 2-2, the NFL Draft looms large.

Entering the bye week, there's no better time to look towards April and project where the Panthers would look to add to the roster.

After last season, Carolina was aggressive in addressing its pass-rush needs in free agency and added to its offensive line in the NFL Draft by selecting Monroe Freeling with the 19th pick overall.

This 2027 draft class is one of the most highly anticipated classes in years, featuring multiple QB prospects and arguably the best WR prospect ever. As of now, Carolina won't be in the market for either of those positions, but it still could add to the offense.

Carolina Selects RB Jadan Baugh in 2027 Mock Draft

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FOX Sports' Rob Rang dropped his 2027 NFL mock draft on Thursday. In that mock, the Panthers have the same first-round pick as they did in 2026: 19th overall. With that pick, Rang has Carolina adding to the backfield by selecting the first RB off the board, Jadan Baugh out of Florida.

So far, the best running back in the country so far has been Jadan Baugh. Florida's bell-cow back has carried this offense, posting absurd numbers and improving his draft stock.

Jadan Baugh is one of the best PURE RUNNERS the NFL Draft has seen in a while.



Multiple NFL scouts reportedly believe Baugh could “finish” as a Top-15 overall player in the 2027 NFL Draft.



The Gators haven’t had a RB prospect like this in a LONG TIME 😳🥶 pic.twitter.com/eTvqB7PwgK — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 17, 2026

Entering Week 6 of the CFB season, Baugh has totaled 95 carries for 613 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. That 11-touchdown total came in a four-game stretch, and Baugh's first poor performance of the season came against Missouri.

Baugh is a brickhouse of an RB. Standing 6'1 and weighing north of 225 pounds, Baugh is as physical a runner as they come, using stiff arms and his frame to break tackles and find more yards after contact.

His acceleration for his frame is outstanding. Baugh can break free, turn any play into a track meet, and often win those races downfield to find the end zone. Baugh has runs of 75, 61, and 55 yards this season.

How Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks Are Impacted

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If this happens, then there is no bell cow running back in Carolina, and if there is, it's likely Baugh. Chuba Hubbard has been productive for the Panthers, especially in 2024 when he posted 1195 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

However, Hubbard has lost his RB1 spot before, last season, specifically. In 2025, after an injury that sidelined Hubbard for two weeks, Rico Dowdle went berserk, totaling over 200 scrimmage yards in two straight games and leading the backfield for a stretch of the season.

As for Jonathon Brooks, Baugh entering the Carolina backfield means it's curtains for Brooks. After dealing with two ACL tears in his right knee, he is now on IR for a core muscle/groin injury this season.

Carolina clearly believes in Brooks's talent, but if he can't stay on the field, then it doesn't matter. Plus, even if both are healthy, Baugh brings a different element to the backfield than either Hubbard or Brooks does, with his taller, bigger frame.