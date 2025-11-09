2 rookies for injury-plagued Panthers go down vs. Saints
The Carolina Panthers managed to avoid any major injuries last week, but they remain pretty banged up. They're missing several offensive linemen and a few defensive players as well. Their injury woes, unfortunately, continued on Sunday in the first half.
In what has so far been a very ugly first half for both teams, the Panthers have seen rookies Princely Umanmielen and Mitchell Evans leave. Umanmielen went down with a groin injury on the first drive. He was in the medical tent while the Panthers made a goalline stand and forced a short field goal.
Then in the second quarter, on a one-yard run for Rico Dowdle, who has the only touchdown in the contest so far, Evans went down while blocking. It has been confirmed as an ankle injury, and he was down for a bit.
Players from both teams kneeled around him before he got up and made his way off the field under his own power. He skipped the medical tent, though, and hobbled straight to the locker room. Umanmielen eventually returned midway through the second quarter, but Evans is questionable.
Neither is a starter at their position, but the Panthers' depth has been hit bad by injuries. The Panthers currently lead, although it's been a rough go on offense. They're up 7-3 midway through the second quarter looking to move to 6-4.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Predicting next 4 games on Panthers’ schedule after stunning upset
Is Rico Dowdle the best running back in the entire NFL right now?
Panthers doing something only one other team has in last 55 years
Micah Parsons throws shade at Bryce Young after Panthers’ win