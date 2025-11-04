Freed from split with Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle is a Fantasy Football monster
Rico Dowdle was signed as the backup to Carolina Panthers star Chuba Hubbard in the offseason. No one thought much about it then, because while he'd serve as a capable backup, Hubbard was a star coming off an almost 1,200-yard season and a major extension.
But thanks to an injury to Hubbard, Dowdle broke out, and even with the incumbent starter healthy again, the Panthers are finally leaning on him, abandoning the foolish timeshare they'd had the two backs under. Because of that, Dowdle has become a legitimate stud for Fantasy Football.
Fantasy analyst hypes up Rico Dowdle as Panthers RB1
Rico Dowdle has three starts on the season, meaning he's been a backup for more than half the year. Yet, he is averaging over five yards per carry, has the third-most yards in the league, and four touchdowns.
In Fantasy Football, Dowdle has no less than 28 points in those three starts. When he gets the call, which he will from now on, he's been nothing short of phenomenal. He's the type of player that wins managers their leagues.
Field Yates and his co-hosts said that aside from Jonathan Taylor, who has been building a quiet MVP case, Dowdle has been one of the best backs in the NFL. "Against a very stingy Packers' defense against running backs in Fantasy Football, Rico Dowdle put on a show," Yates said. The Packers had been the second-best unit against RBs until Dowdle showed up.
"He is off the charts right now," Yates continued. "That Panthers run game totally kicks people in the chin, and on top of that, it's what they want to do. They are not a pass-heavy team... I really believe... he is amongst the best waiver wire pickups this season."
The running back is now picked up in most leagues, but he went a long time, only being held in deeper leagues as a handcuff for Hubbard. Now, he's a star. He's the RB9 in fantasy right now after being virtually nothing (maximum 10.8 points before Hubbard went down) for a long time. He could be a make-or-break player for championship teams this season.
