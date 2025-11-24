Analyst lays out how Panthers can win huge upset over the 49ers

The Carolina Panthers have a really difficult matchup tonight on the road in prime time against the San Francisco 49ers. But this is not an unwinnable matchup (that likely comes next week against the vaunted Los Angeles Rams), so the Panthers do have a way to win.

It's going to be really hard to pull it off, but there is a path, according to one insider who believes spreading the ball around and finding advantageous matchups in the secondary is the key to a huge win.

Carolina Panthers' path to victory revealed

Last week, the Panthers' offense really broke out, and it was largely due to Tetairoa McMillan's outstanding performance and the Panthers' game plan to spread the ball around to different pass-catchers.

PFSN's Ricky Raines wrote, "That’s a strategy they’d benefit from again against San Francisco on Monday night." He noted that the 49ers' defense has used Cover 4 the fourth-most in the NFL this year under Robert Saleh.

"Moving Tetairoa McMillan around between the slot and on the outside could facilitate advantageous looks, similar to the Atlanta game plan," Raines added. "Pre-snap shifts and motions that see McMillan (6’4”) finding a matchup against rookie nickel Upton Stout (5’8”, 30-inch arms) would be a good strategy."

The 49ers are without Fred Warner, so the Panthers need to attack the middle of the field in the intermediate range. Succeeding off of script will also be crucial, because it will help mitigate the stalen moments this offense inevitably will have.

San Francisco's run defense is stronger than its passing defense, so the Panthers must keep utilizing the run game. Raines even implored them to use Chuba Hubbard, who's been "more explosive" recently, to keep Rico Dowdle fresh.

The 49ers use a lot of "pre-snap eye candy," but the Panthers must stay disciplined. They must also finish tackles in space, especially against Christian McCaffrey. But they have the physical style of play that can make life hard for the 49ers.

"Perhaps the biggest key is to play a clean game on offense and create a takeaway or two on defense. Under Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers are 42-8 in the regular season when they win the turnover battle," Raines concluded. There you have it. The Panthers must do a lot to win, but they absolutely must take care of the ball.

