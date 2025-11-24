49ers' 4th quarter numbers could play right into Panthers QB Bryce Young's hands

One thing we have learned about Bryce Young in his three years is that he is pretty clutch. In fact, he often seems to play his best when the Carolina Panthers are down or his back is against the wall. The Panthers have six wins this season, and Young's engineered a late drive to win in four of those contests.

That must always linger in the back of opponents' minds. If Young isn't knocked out, he can get back up off the mat and keep fighting. That may especially haunt the San Francisco 49ers tonight, as they seem particularly susceptible there.

49ers' defensive lapse might open door for clutch Bryce Young

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts to a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Since 2023, there has not been one quarterback with more game-winning drives than Bryce Young. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford, and others all pale in comparison. Of course, in total, Young only has 12 wins.

After Young's dominance last week (en route to another comeback), Joe Person of The Athletic wrote, "Maybe he’s turned a corner at the age of 24; maybe he needs to see a waning clock and a short deficit to source his powers. As TruMedia also notes, this year’s Niners are allowing a 70 percent completion rate during the fourth quarter, which ranks 31st in the league. San Francisco is the home favorite here, but don’t be surprised if Young makes things interesting in Monday’s final minutes."

If Young and company can keep it close, which is no easy feat, then the Panthers will have chances to come back. The 49ers defense has struggled against quarterbacks all season long, but especially late in games. That's where Young does his best work.

The problem will be keeping it close. The Panthers' offense can be rather Jekyll-and-Hyde at times. The defense can be, too, and it's facing a really stout 49ers unit that has offensive guru Kyle Shanahn pulling the strings.

Just keeping it close enough to warrant hope of a comeback is a tall task, one the Panthers will need to be up to if they're going to pull off the upset.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Why Bryce Young is one of Week 12’s best fantasy football sleepers

NFL draft analyst identifies Carolina’s 2 biggest offseason roster needs

Christian McCaffrey reveals how he felt about Panthers-49ers trade