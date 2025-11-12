Analyst reveals why Panthers QB Bryce Young is struggling on deep passes
In 2024, when Bryce Young came back from the bench, he was able to hit at a high clip on deep shots down the field. He showed that his arm strength wasn't a problem, and that he could make big-time throws with the best of them. In 2025, that has been sorely missing from the Carolina Panthers' offense.
For what it's worth, the Panthers remain fifth in big-time throw rate on 20-yard passes or more, but they've dropped to 31st in attempt percentage. It's not a part of the offense anymore. Why might this be? Why is Young struggling where he excelled in 2024? One analyst might have a clue.
WRs aren't helping Bryce Young excel deep down the field
For all the complaints about the 2024 wide receiver corps in Carolina (and there were valid complaints), they did a lot better of a job at creating big plays down the field than the 2025 unit. That might be a little surprising.
NFL insider Matt Harmon thinks the lack of deep and even intermediate success this year is not ideal given how Carolina's offense is set up. Tetairoa McMillan is "pretty much a near-exclusive X-receiver who runs a very downfield route tree that doesn't feature a ton of quick-hitters."
Unfortunately, when McMillan does get the ball, he then needs to be perfect, which he hasn't yet. "He's made some rookie mistakes at the catch point," Harmon added. And beyond McMillan, the offense is not producing anything.
While Harmon does think Carolina has set up the offense with the right personnel for their play styles, he isn't pleased with the results. "WR2 is a nothingburger, they don't get Coker the ball enough, and there's a lack of speed beyond some flashes from Jimmy Horn on designer plays," he wrote.
Xavier Legette is perhaps the most guilty party here. He's provided virtually nothing this year, and because the Panthers insist on trying to get him going despite the failures, Jalen Coker is left out. The ideal world features a more consistent McMillan playing off of a rejuvenated Legette, which also opens things up for more Coker.
The offense can then use Jimmy Horn's speed as a real gamebreaker, but they're just not able to effectively work all those things together, and much of it comes down to execution, and it's not all on the quarterback.
