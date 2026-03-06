Bears, Eagles Stars Linked to Panthers as Missing Piece on Offense

Next week, the Carolina Panthers enter free agency with a few needs. Tops on the list is a consistent edge rusher for a team that has totaled the fewest sacks in the league (89) dating back to 2023.

There’s also the matter of the offensive line. Tackle Yosh Njiman and interior blockers Cade Mays, Austin Corbett, and Brady Christensen can all hit the open market. General manager Dan Morgan must also address left tackle after Ikem Ekwonu went down (ruptured patellar tendon) in the wild card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

What are the Panthers missing on offense?

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report looked at all 32 teams and addressed each club in terms of its missing piece on offense and defense. When it came to the reigning NFC South champions, the football analyst pointed to a position that has not gotten a lot of attention in recent year in Charlotte.

“A consistent tight end can be a quarterback’s best friend,” said Ballentine, “and Bryce Young needs one. A trade for Cole Kmet would be nice, but veteran free agents David Njoku or Dallas Goedert would bring credibility.”

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) carries the ball defended by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Under first-time NFL head coach Ben Johnson, the Chicago Bears were a surprise winner of the NFC North in 2025. Quarterback Caleb Williams took big steps forward in his second season, and rookie tight end Colston Loveland was a key reason why. The latter led the team in catches (58) and receiving yards (713) and tied for the club lead with six touchdown receptions. Meanwhile, Kmet finished with 30 catches for 347 yards and a pair of touchdowns. That doesn’t include his 14-yard TD grab from the elusive Williams in the playoff tilt with the Rams.

Carolina could use more production from the tight end position

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) runs to score a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This past season, Panthers’ tight ends Ja’Tavion Sanders (29), Tommy Tremble (27), rookie Mitchell Evans (19), and James Mitchell (3) teamed for 78 catches, 638 yards, and five touchdowns. All told, Carolina tight ends have combined for eight touchdowns in 15 games (including playoffs) since 2024.

Meanwhile, both Njoku and Goedert would be worthwhile investments as well—especially the latter. The eight-year pro comes off a season in which he totaled career highs in catches (60) and touchdown receptions (11). That latter figure not only led the Eagles this past season, it was tied for the second-most in the league.

The Panthers have promising young wide receivers in 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in Tetairoa McMillan, and emerging two-year pro Jalen Coker. An underneath threat with a nose for the end zone would do wonders for Young and Dave Canales’s offense.