Panthers vs Saints: Experts share picks for key NFC South matchup
The Carolina Panthers are riding high after a huge road upset win over the Green Bay Packers. Now, they enter as favorites for the first time this year at home against the New Orleans Saints. Bryce Young is unbeaten at home this year. Can he keep the good times rolling? The experts seem to think so.
CBS Sports: Panthers 21, Saints 10
Pete Prisco: "The Saints are playing consecutive road games against a physical Panthers team. The defense will be a challenge for Tyler Shough, who will be making his second start. Carolina will continue to run the ball to eat clock and move the chains. I think that's good enough in a low-scoring game."
The Athletic
Vic Tafur (Saints +5.5): "We swore off the Saints for good last week. They are averaging 287.1 yards per game, their worst figure through nine games since 1998. But … they are getting almost two field goals against a Panthers team that has not only failed to cover the spread in 10 consecutive games as a favorite (over the past four years) but also has lost each game straight up. Hmm. The Saints aren’t bad against the run, and it’s not like the Panthers will get a lot of pressure on Tyler Shough (who, hey, wasn’t terrible in his debut)."
KC Joyner (Panthers -5.5): "Carolina is a tough team to get a read on. The Panthers got destroyed by a 40-9 margin at home against Buffalo in Week 8, yet turned around and beat the Packers in Lambeau Field last week. The Saints are not difficult to read. The only win New Orleans has this year is a 26-14 triumph over the Giants. The Saints have not scored that many points or allowed that few in any other contest. The former won’t change with Tyler Shough at quarterback, and the Panthers’ talented offense will prevent the latter."
Bleacher Report
Gary Davenport (Panthers -5.5): "The fact that we are living in a world where the Panthers are not only above .500 nine weeks in but also are giving 5.5 points to anyone may be a sign of the impending Apocalypse, but hey—we had a good run. Just two of Carolina's five wins would have covered this spread, and one came against a Jets team that might be worse than the Saints. But the Panthers are 3-1 at Bank of America Stadium this season, and New Orleans is a woeful football team quarterbacked by a 38-year-old rookie. Tyler Shough age jokes are timeless—just like Tyler Shough."
Brent Sobleski (Saints -5.5): "Here's the thing about the Saints: They're not good. But they're not atrociously awful, either. New Orleans has been competitive at points. In his second start, rookie Tyler Shough should be a little more comfortable leading the offense. But this selection is more about the Panthers and their approach. Carolina won four of its last five games. Those victories were by an average of four points. If the Saints load up against Carolina's run game and compete like they have, the spread works in their favor."
Others: Brad Gagnon, Ian Hanford, Kristopher Knox, Moe Moton, and Wes O'Donnell (Panthers).
Yahoo! Sports: Saints +5.5
Frank Schwab: "The thought that the Saints are a feisty underdog is dissipating fast. They have failed to cover the spread in each of their last four games. In the last three, they haven't come within eight points of the spread. However, the Panthers aren't as good as their record. You won't find a metric that says otherwise. It's hard to trust the Saints, but we'll close our eyes and take the points."
USA Today
Tyler Dragon (Panthers -5.5): "Bryce Young and the Panthers have been a pleasant surprise this year. Nobody expected Carolina to be 5-4 entering Week 10. The Panthers should be 6-4 after this game."
Jon Hoefling (Panthers -5.5): "The Saints seem to get worse every week. The Panthers seem to get better. While picking someone after a huge, hard-fought win like Carolina just experienced never feels great, it's hard to envision a Saints win or even a 3-point game in this contest."
Jordan Mendoza (Panthers -5.5): "Everything continues to get worse for the Saints. Riding the high off a road win in Green Bay, the Panthers keep it rolling as they become a playoff contender."
Blake Schuster (Panthers -5.5): "New Orleans traded away Rashid Shaheed and the line didn't so much as flicker. Carolina rolls at home."
Lorenzo Reyes (Panthers -5.5): "On the road, with their quarterback situation an absolute mess, it's hard to back the Saints here. New Orleans is just 2-7 against the spread, worst in the NFL."
Cristopher Bumbaca (Saints +5.5): "Love the Panthers, do not trust them as favorites. Especially coming off an impressive road victory in Green Bay."
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Panthers
- Mike Clay: Panthers
- Dan Graziano: Panthers
- Pamela Maldonado: Panthers
- Eric Moody: Panthers
- Jason Reid: Panthers
- Lindsey Thiry: Panthers
- Seth Wickersham: Panthers
SI
- Albert Breer: Panthers
- Clare Brennan: Panthers
- Mitch Goldich: Panthers
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr: Saints
- John Pluym: Panthers
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
Our Pick: Panthers 24, Saints 14
The Panthers do not have a prolific offense, but they won't need one today. The Saints have virtually nothing they can reasonably throw at the Panthers' surging defense on Sunday, and Rico Dowdle won't be slowed down. It'll be another methodical, grind-it-out contest, but it's one the Panthers should easily walk away with a win from.
