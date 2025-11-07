Carolina Panthers connected to 3x Pro Bowl weapon to help Bryce Young
Despite the best efforts of the Carolina Panthers, their wide receiver corps is still not overflowing with talent. Jalen Coker has been slow in his return from injury. Jimmy Horn is a gadget player right now. Xavier Legette is very hot and cold. Tetairoa McMillan is the only legitimate star there.
While they have depth that helps make up for the lack of top-end talent, it is never a bad idea to add more high-end receivers. And if a certain disgruntled former 3x Pro Bowler is available this offseason, one insider thinks the Panthers are a solid landing spot.
Panthers named potential 2026 suitor for A.J. Brown
A.J. Brown has expressed frustration with the Philadelphia Eagles' passing offense multiple times over the years. The Eagles run a lot, and at times, Jalen Hurts hasn't been a consistent passer. The Eagles did not trade Brown, though. They're trying to repeat as champs, and Brown helps that cause.
However, if the complaints continue or things get worse there, Brown may request a trade. The Eagles could send him packing and draft a replacement with the compensation. It's not like they don't have another star WR who could take the WR1 role in Devonta Smith.
"Brown will turn 29 in June, which is still the back-end prime of his career. Philadelphia should be able to command at least a first-rounder for him, assuming he's healthy for the 2026 term," Bleacher Report's Moe Moton said.
He listed the Baltimore Ravens as the ideal landing spot, but if not, then the Panthers and New York Jets make a lot of sense, according to Moton. However, the Panthers don't actually make that much sense.
They do need a wide receiver, and Bryce Young would undoubtedly thrive if he was throwing to Tetairoa McMillan and A.J. Brown. But that's not the gameplan, and the Panthers love McMillan. They also love Xavier Legette, so pushing him further down the depth chart isn't in their agenda.
If Brown's unhappy with Jalen Hurts throwing him the ball or the Eagles' playstyle, he's probably not going to be happier with Bryce Young and the Panthers. And that's something that has to be taken into account when making a move of this caliber.
