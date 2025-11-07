Carolina Panthers linked to Pro Bowl edge rusher in defense-altering trade proposal
The Carolina Panthers invested a lot in their edge rushing this offseason, drafting both Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen while signing Pat Jones. Jones, sadly, is out for the season, and Umanmielen has been underwhelming. Scourton has been stellar, but he can't really do it on his own, not alongside a mediocre D.J. Wonnum.
But either way, Jones isn't a long-term solution, and Wonnum's out the door this offseason. They can't rely on both Umanmielen and Scourton alone, which is why one insider believes the Panthers are a potential suitor for a Pro Bowl edge rusher who could be dealt.
Jermaine Johnson was in trade talks this year, but he actually ended up as one of the few crucial defensive players the New York Jets did not trade. He wants to stay, and has expressed as much. Still, a trade is possible as the Jets continue to tear it down.
The Jets have a plethora of draft picks, and that could spell doom for Johnson. "If [GM Darren] Mougey uses one of his early-round 2026 picks on an edge-rusher to complement Will McDonald IV, Johnson could be on the move late spring or in the summer," B/R insider Moe Moton wrote.
In that case, the Detroit Lions are the ideal landing spot, but Moton also threw the Panthers into the mix. The need for an edge rusher is obvious, and Johnson would cost a whole lot less than someone like Trey Hendrickson.
It ultimately comes down to what Johnson would bring the Jets in return. If it's not too steep a price, the Panthers could view him as worth the trade, since using the draft capital on a rookie might not pan out.
Johnson is a proven commodity with 11 sacks in 38 games, and a rookie is a total unknown. The Panthers need edge rushing, and there are two ways to go get it. Plus, with Scourton and Umanmielen, they have the long-term, young options to build with. Johnson could just be the veteran addition to help put them over the top.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Predicting next 4 games on Panthers’ schedule after stunning upset
Is Rico Dowdle the best running back in the entire NFL right now?
Panthers doing something only one other team has in last 55 years
Micah Parsons throws shade at Bryce Young after Panthers’ win