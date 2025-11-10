Carolina Panthers make QB move after abominable loss vs Saints
The Carolina Panthers got some really bad quarterback play on Sunday from Bryce Young, and it's a big reason they lost that contest at home against the New Orleans Saints. As a result, they're making a move at the position, although not one that will likely impact the roster this year.
They had both Mike White and Hendon Hooker come through the practice squad at times, especially while Bryce Young was hurt. Now, according to head coach Dave Canales, one of them is coming back.
Neither has suited up for the Panthers, but it seems that Carolina would like to have an insurance plan. Young may be a little hobbled still from his ankle injury, but he was also just outright bad last time out. The same was true of Andy Dalton in his relief start earlier this year.
The quarterback spot has been something the Panthers haven't really had nailed down since Cam Newton left, and while neither Hooker nor White is a solution whatsoever, the Panthers are seemingly doing what they can for now to find the best path forward.
This in no way means Young is being benched. It doesn't mean much for Andy Dalton, either. But the Panthers do feel the need to have a third QB as a possible option in case of emergency, so Hooker or White will be back in Charlotte. It's not clear which one, but since they both passed through, one of them will return as a familiar face.
There's also no reality where either one of them becomes a meaningful player for the Panthers moving forward. 2026 seems more up in the air than ever before thanks to Young's recent struggles, but it hasn't and won't ever get bad enough to justify turning the reigns over to Hooker or White.
Neither of them are NFL-level QBs, which is why they're not even on a practice squad at the moment. Dalton and Young, for as much as they've struggled, are NFL quarterbacks, so don't expect to see White or Hooker in a game unless things have gone horribly wrong with injuries under center.
