How Carolina Panthers' Rico Dowdle is turning NFL punishment into a great cause
Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle was trying to have some fun in the Week 9 win over the Green Bay Packers and it's going to cost him.
After scoring one of his two touchdowns in the 16-13 Panthers upset victory, Dowdle pulled out a "Key & Peele" inspired celebration.
The problem is that the celebration is deemed inappropriate by the NFL due to its sexual nature, which has the league handing Dowdle a fine, something he revealed on Wednesday.
However, Dowdle is also making the best of the situation.
After joking about starting a GoFundMe to raise money to pay his fine, Dowdle actually did set one up, but for charity. His goal is now to raise money for the Children's Home Society of North Carolina.
"After much thought I've launched a GoFundMe for my fines. Key said I got three pumps but I guess the NFL disagree," he writes on his GoFundMe page. "Actually, 100% of what is raised through this fundraiser will be sent to Children's Home Society of North Carolina.
"Children's Home Society promotes the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family. They specialize in education and prevention programs, family preservation, and adoption and foster care. Let's raise some money," Dowdle concluded.
The goal of the charity is "pairing children of all ages with adoptive parents who will nurture and love them," the website says.
As if we couldn't love Rico any more.
Signed in free agency, Dowdle began the year as the backup to Chuba Hubbard, but he has since taken Hubbard's job and is now Carolina's clear lead back following what has been an unreal year.
During Hubbard's two-game absence, Dowdle racked up 473 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in that span.
Then, after splitting work with Hubbard for two games upon his return from injury, Dowdle took the reins of the backfield again in Week 9 and ripped off 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Dowdle hasn't just become a fan-favorite in Carolina, he's pretty much a national sensation at this point thanks to fantasy football, as he's carrying countless owners to wins during his heater.
Dowdle is turning into a star on the field, and his charity work makes him a star off it.
