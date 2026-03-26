Carolina Panthers Urged Not to Extend Bryce Young Amid QB's Resurgence

The Carolina Panthers seem to be careening towards an extension for Bryce Young. They have stated they are picking up his fifth-year option, which essentially means this year is a contract year. It's 2026 or never to get that extension.

Brandt Tilis, a Panthers' exec who works closely with GM Dan Morgan, said recently that he operates as if it's 2028 and 2029, which seemed to imply that he's expecting to extend Young, albeit not at this exact moment.

Regardless, one NFL analyst implored the Panthers to avoid committing to Young in the long term.

Bryce Young extension? Not so fast, one insider warns Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are up for extensions. Bleacher Report insider Alex Kay argued that neither has earned it, as Young started poorly but is on the upswing, and Stroud started off hot but has regressed since.

Kay called it "imprudent" to extend Young even after posting career-best marks in multiple statistical categories in 2025. Even after the high of a brilliant playoff appearance, Young has to "prove he can perform" consistently.

"Despite Young's growth, the Panthers didn't even post a winning season last year. The team went 8-8 in his starts and 8-9 overall, narrowly capturing an NFC South title—the league's weakest division—to sneak into the postseason," Kay argued.

The Panthers, despite a playoff berth and a valiant effort in the playoffs, are not "a serious contender" in Kay's eyes, and he cited the sportsbooks. DraftKings has Carolina at +220 to make the playoffs and their over/under is 7.5, one of the lowest in the NFL.

"While there are promising pieces in place, such as reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year winner Tetairoa McMillan, Young hasn't shown an ability to lift this roster in a meaningful manner," Kay went on, citing Young's "pedestrian" passing statistics.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) throws an imaginary ball that quarterback Bryce Young (9) hits | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Brandt Tilis has praised Young but also said he hasn't spoken with the QB's representatives. They're discussing an extension internally, but in Kay's eyes, they're not "rushing to put a contract offer on the table."

Spotrac estimated that Young would be worth $37.2 million annually, which is similar to Geno Smith and Sam Darnold but not at elite level. However, that would be good for the Panthers.

It would mean they're not committing a ton of money to a player who has only been solid so far (like Tua Tagovailoa). It would prevent them from having a true albatross on the books.

"Carolina should stay the course and continue to take a 'wait-and-see' approach with its polarizing passer," Kay concluded. He admitted that it may end up costing them more when Young makes a year-four leap, but they'd have less risk involved.

The Panthers likely know all this, and that's why they haven't talked about an extension, although it still certainly feels like one is coming. It's just a matter of how much it will cost next offseason when it actually happens.