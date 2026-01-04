Ex-NFL players rip officials for embarrassing showing in Panthers' loss
The Carolina Panthers lost for a variety of reasons on Saturday. They had poor offensive execution. The zone defense crumbled at inopportune times. The run game was a nonstarter. They did not protect the football.
The play calling was bad. The rain didn't help since they couldn't run the ball. There are so many reasons they lost, and the refs aren't one of them. However, they did their best to put the Panthers behind the eight-ball.
Several former players and analysts ripped the officials for how they did the Panthers online. Even on the broadcast, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick were frustrated with the poor calls.
Ex-NFL players call out refs for bad calls against Panthers
Dan Orlovsky said he didn't want to be too hard on the refs, but he criticized them anyway. So did Louis Riddick, so much so that the rules analyst kept chiming in to tell them the refs were right (they were not).
Several others took to X during and after the game to comment on it. Here are some of the most notable examples.
Former DB Jason McCourty couldn't believe an OPI call that wiped out a massive 31-yard catch by Tetairoa McMillan that most agreed was pretty ridiculous.
Cris Carter couldn't believe it, either. As a former wide receiver, he knows what a stellar play to beat press coverage McMillan put on only for it to be wiped out.
That wasn't the only call, and former lineman Geoff Schwartz summed it up by saying that fans have every right to be beside themselves.
Noted Panthers superfan and NFL legend Chad Ochocinco also commented. He didn't know if he was going crazy or if the refs were that bad.
Ryan Clark echoed that sentiment. There was a really tough stretch where it seemed the refs made every wrong call they could.
The only way Pat McAfee can, he called out the refs, too. And for good measure, he called out the rules analyst for his takes as well.
Bill Simmons posted a summation of how poorly it went, and he even went as far as to say in a follow-up, "It’s almost like they want Atlanta-New Orleans to mean something tomorrow."
Here are a few other reactions from around the NFL.
Let's summarize the misses by the refs:
- Rico Dowdle backwards pass ruled dead despite being a fumble and then moved backward even though they blew it dead incorrectly
- Tommy Tremble's helmet ripped off without a flag
- Tetairoa McMillan OPI wipes out huge gain
- Nick Scott flagged for DPI after Cade Otton tripped
Are we missing any? Probably. The point is, they were pretty awful today. No excuses for the awful offensive performance, but the refs helped take the wind out of Carolina's sails a few times.
