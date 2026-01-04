Ex-NFL players rip officials for embarrassing showing in Panthers' loss

The Carolina Panthers lost for a variety of reasons on Saturday. They had poor offensive execution. The zone defense crumbled at inopportune times. The run game was a nonstarter. They did not protect the football.

The play calling was bad. The rain didn't help since they couldn't run the ball. There are so many reasons they lost, and the refs aren't one of them. However, they did their best to put the Panthers behind the eight-ball.

Several former players and analysts ripped the officials for how they did the Panthers online. Even on the broadcast, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick were frustrated with the poor calls.

Ex-NFL players call out refs for bad calls against Panthers

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; An official picks up two flags from the field during a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Dan Orlovsky said he didn't want to be too hard on the refs, but he criticized them anyway. So did Louis Riddick, so much so that the rules analyst kept chiming in to tell them the refs were right (they were not).

Several others took to X during and after the game to comment on it. Here are some of the most notable examples.

Former DB Jason McCourty couldn't believe an OPI call that wiped out a massive 31-yard catch by Tetairoa McMillan that most agreed was pretty ridiculous.

Damn even as a former DB that was a horrible OPI call! — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) January 3, 2026

Cris Carter couldn't believe it, either. As a former wide receiver, he knows what a stellar play to beat press coverage McMillan put on only for it to be wiped out.

That is the worst passing interference call I’ve seen in the NFL this season. Terrible. — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) January 3, 2026

That wasn't the only call, and former lineman Geoff Schwartz summed it up by saying that fans have every right to be beside themselves.

Panthers fans will be upset about the officials and they will have every right to be furious. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 3, 2026

Noted Panthers superfan and NFL legend Chad Ochocinco also commented. He didn't know if he was going crazy or if the refs were that bad.

Are yall seeing the refs or am i tripping❔ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 3, 2026

Ryan Clark echoed that sentiment. There was a really tough stretch where it seemed the refs made every wrong call they could.

Carolina is getting Jobbed right now by the officials! No way around it. They’re getting crushed with awful calls. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 3, 2026

The only way Pat McAfee can, he called out the refs, too. And for good measure, he called out the rules analyst for his takes as well.

Refs ass… rules analyst.. also ass



Not great — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 3, 2026

Bill Simmons posted a summation of how poorly it went, and he even went as far as to say in a follow-up, "It’s almost like they want Atlanta-New Orleans to mean something tomorrow."

The bogus TMac OPI, the unexplained call on the backward pass, then this biatant miss… that’s just this half. pic.twitter.com/wRYra0ySlW — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 3, 2026

Here are a few other reactions from around the NFL.

when football games like this are decided by two or three plays, the referees must not decide the result



Four decisions in one quarter just did that — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) January 3, 2026

Referees big time trippin! — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) January 3, 2026

Let's summarize the misses by the refs:

Rico Dowdle backwards pass ruled dead despite being a fumble and then moved backward even though they blew it dead incorrectly

Tommy Tremble's helmet ripped off without a flag

Tetairoa McMillan OPI wipes out huge gain

Nick Scott flagged for DPI after Cade Otton tripped

Are we missing any? Probably. The point is, they were pretty awful today. No excuses for the awful offensive performance, but the refs helped take the wind out of Carolina's sails a few times.

