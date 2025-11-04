3 bold predictions for Carolina Panthers 2025 trade deadline
It's deadline day across the NFL, and the Carolina Panthers are in an interesting spot. They're good enough to justify playing for this season and not the future, but they're not good enough to justify a big splash.
They're too good to warrant selling off assets, and their biggest pieces are far too important to move on from. That said, there should be some activity tomorrow. Here are some bold predictions for what that might be.
Chuba Hubbard gets dealt
The Panthers say they don't want to trade Chuba Hubbard. Reports suggest no "foundational" players, which includes Hubbard since he's on a long-term extension, won't be dealt. But there's still a good chance Hubbard is moved. The Panthers have to know he just doesn't have it anymore.
He's been not only middling at best this year, but he's been far worse than Rico Dowdle, and Trevor Etienne is a capable backup. There will be a lot of interest in Breece Hall, but since the Jets are very unlikely to move him, teams will pivot to calling about Hubbard. Someone will offer a good enough deal, and GM Dan Morgan will take it.
The Panthers add Arden Key
The pass rush has come alive lately, but it's still far from good. Nic Scourton is really coming on, but he's practically alone. D.J. Wonnum has been pretty bad, and he's a potential trade candidate himself, and Princely Umanmielen has been very up and down.
The Panthers still need an edge rusher, and that could really take this defense to a new level. Enter Arden Key. The Tennessee Titans should be offloading everyone they can. With a market that could include Kayvon Thibodeaux and Trey Hendrickson, the Panthers can sneak in on a "lesser" target and really help themselves.
Nick Scott gets traded
The safety depth isn't exactly good, and it's not as if the Panthers have enough starters there, either. Tre'von Moehrig is legit, but aside from him, it's been a rough go on the back end. That said, Nick Scott doesn't represent a huge upgrade over Lathan Ransom or Demani Richardson right now.
This move would leave them thin, but Scott has been really ineffective a lot this season, and he's a pending free agent. Dan Morgan can get a sixth-round pick for him and call it a day, and the Panthers will probably be better off looking at alternatives at safety anyway.
