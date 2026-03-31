Matt Miller’s Latest Panthers Predictions Contain Three Major Surprises

It’s 23 days and counting until the 2026 NFL draft gets underway in Pittsburgh. A seven-round mock just dropped courtesy of ESPN’s Matt Miller. A look at his predictions in regards to Dave Canales's team and you could make a case that three of the Carolina Panthers’ seven selections shape up as fairly intriguing.

With the 19th overall pick, Miller has the reigning NFC South champions honing in on offensive line help. That’s not so surprising considering the team, despite the one-year deal given to Rasheed Walker, may still have a big question to answer at left tackle. However, he gives a very logical explanation for general manager Dan Morgan opting for Penn State interior lineman Olaivavega Ioane with the 19th overall pick.

Will a Nittany Lion become a Carolina Panther?

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“The Panthers have two highly paid guards in Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt,” stated Miller, “but they will be entering their age-29 and age-30 seasons, respectively. So there’s a future need there, plus an immediate need at center. Ioane played left guard, center and right guard in college and has the power to be an effective run blocker at any position. Ioane sought to play with better movement and conditioning in 2025, and his stock soared because of it. The Panthers could rebuild their offensive line around him and left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.”

Carolina lost center Cade Mays (Lions) in free agency, and did sign former Saints’ pivot Luke Fortner to a one-year contract. Iaone’s versatility certainly plays a big role here.

GM Dan Morgan adds to Carolina’s offensive backfield

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs the ball as Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ethan O'Connor (24) defends during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In the fourth round, Miller makes another interesting choice for a team that despite losing Rick Dowdle (Steelers) in free agency, still has a running back room that features Chuba Hubbard, second-year pro Trevor Etienne, 2026 addition AJ Dillon, and promising but injury-plagued Jonathon Brooks. With selection No. 119, it’s Le’Veon Moss from Texas A&M.

“Early-down runner with adequate size,” explained Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, “good finishing strength and consecutive seasons of injury concerns. There won’t be anything flashy on tape, but Moss consistently adds yards after collision…” According to Zeirlein, the 5’11”, 203-pound performer draws comparisons to current Eagles’ running back Tank Bigsby. Moss amassed 2,003 total yards from scrimmage and 22 touchdowns in four seasons with the Aggies.

Panthers give QB Bryce Young another big target

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) runs the ball in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Once again, Miller opts for offense on Day 3 with the sixth-round pick (200th overall) of 6’1”, 209-pound University of Georgia wideout Dillon Bell. “Big, strong, explosive receiver requiring specific usage on the next level,” explained Zierlein. “Bell is top-notch with the ball in his hands on reverses, jet-sweeps and quick hitches. He has the ability to create chunk runs after breaking tackles…Bell’s game lacks well-rounded qualities and position-specific skill, but his traits, manufactured-touch talent and kick-return potential should give him a chance to make it as a WR5.”

Once again, the Panthers have a pretty young and deep receiving corps with 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan, emerging Jalen Coker, two-year pro Xavier Legette, veteran David Moore, and 2025 sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr. They also added John Metchie III in free agency.

Endeavoring any NFL mock draft is a somewhat difficult assignment. We will eventually find out how spot on Miller will be. At the very least, each of these three selections make for some interesting conversation.