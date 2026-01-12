Matthew Stafford and Bryce Young traded legendary blows at end of playoff game

Matthew Stafford may have had the last laugh, but there's an argument to be made that Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young outplayed him.

The Los Angeles Rams' defense is overall stronger, the Panthers' offensive line is weaker and lost Ikem Ekwonu, and Young doesn't have three strong tight ends or Puka Nacua or Davante Adams to throw to. Nor does he have Kyren Williams running the ball.

When it matters most, Young usually rises to the occasion. So does Stafford, the active leader in comeback drives. And on Saturday night, they traded two improbable haymakers at the end of the game.

Bryce Young and Matthew Stafford truly went toe-to-toe

The Panthers gave it their all on Saturday night, and it just wasn't quite enough. They were outgunned and outclassed, yet there's an argument that they should have come out victorious in this game. That's thanks in no small part to Bryce Young's heroics.

We've talked at lengths about how special he was in the second half, but there's one number that speaks to how impressive he was.

Stafford's game-winning touchdown pass was unbelievable. The one time a Panthers defender has ever had decent coverage on a tight end, and Stafford put the ball perfectly on Colby Parkinson, who got both feet in and fell to the end zone.

That had just a 27.3% completion probability. It was the second-most improbable pass of the night. The first? Young's go-ahead touchdown to Jalen Coker just minutes earlier.

Young gave the Panthers a lead and a lot of hope on a perfect third-down pass to Jalen Coker in the end zone. The ball was out well before Coker even broke, and he wasn't exactly open. Yet, the ball floated right into his hands to give Carolina the lead.

Young's pass had a 19.7% completion probability. It was highly unlikely to be completed, especially with an unblocked Jared Verse coming after Young.

On a related note, what a brilliant play design by Dave Canales and wonderful execution. Tetairoa McMillan's delayed in-breaker meant the cornerback covering him couldn't drift back to where Coker was going when the ball was in the air.

