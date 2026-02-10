The Most Important NFL Offseason Dates to Know for Carolina Panthers

It's officially the 2026 offseason now that the Seattle Seahawks have won Super Bowl 60. Every team, including the Carolina Panthers, can officially, fully, unequivocally turn the page on 2025 and look to the future.

The offseason can feel slow, but in just over a month, things will begin happening. That's the first key date to remember for the Panthers, but there are others that should be noted on the calendar as the Panthers continue to build.

Dates to know for Panthers' offseason plans

The Carolina Panthers are subject to all NFL dates and rules, which means the calendar set forth by Field Yates here is of the utmost importance. These are the most crucial days for the team moving forward.

February 17th-March 3rd: Window to use franchise tags



February 23rd-March 2nd: NFL Combine



March 9th-11th: Free agency "legal tampering" window



March 11th at 4 PM: Free agency begins



April 23rd-25th: NFL Draft — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 9, 2026

On February 17, the franchise-tag window is open. The Panthers will not be tagging anyone. No outgoing free agent is remotely worth what the franchise tag would cost, even star running back Rico Dowdle.

However, it is crucial to know what other players get the tag. The Panthers could be interested in tight end Kyle Pitts, but he could get the franchise tag. Plenty of other players will have this happen and be taken off the market for the Panthers.

On February 23, the Combine begins. This is crucial for the scouting process. Everyone will get a good look at tons of prospects, and the Panthers will need to do a ton of homework to determine which players can help them the most.

On March 9th, free agency unofficially begins. That's the legal tampering period, so teams can agree to deals with players that won't be officially signed yet. This is when, for example, the Panthers missed Milton Williams but "signed" Turk Wharton, so it's a big moment for the team.

On March 11, the deals can be signed, making everything official. Finally, on Aproil 23, the draft begins. It runs through April 25, and given how the Panthers operate, it's the biggest event of the offseason.

They have some cap space, but they will do the bulk of their work during those three days.

