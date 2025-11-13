NFL analyst names Carolina Panthers' most disappointing rookie for 2025
The Carolina Panthers drafted pretty well. Tetairoa McMillan is a stud. Trevor Etienne has solidified himself as the go-to return man, and he's done a solid job. Nic Scourton is by far the best edge rusher on the roster. Mitchell Evans has been surprisingly solid, and Jimmy Horn Jr. has made some big plays.
That's more than enough to solidify what we all thought after the draft, which was that GM Dan Morgan had kind of aced it in his second draft. But there have been some duds, namely one pick that was supposed to be a good player, according to one analyst.
Princely Umanmielen labeled Panthers' 'most disappointing' rookie
When the Carolina Panthers got Nic Scourton and then Princely Umanmielen in the second and third rounds of the draft, it was easy to feel good about the future of the pass rush. Those were two highly-touted prospects that had both at one point or another been mocked in the first round.
But so far, Scourton has showed up, and Umanmielen has not. He recorded the team's first sack of the year, but he's done essentially nothing since then. That makes him easily the most disappointing rookie in CBS Sports analyst Josh Edwards' eyes.
"Umanmielen had once been included in first-round projections. For a Panthers team that desperately needed pass rush help, Umanmielen has been absent. He has eight pressures and 9% pressure rate on the year, according to TruMedia," he wrote.
But of course, one player doesn't make a rookie class, and Carolina's remains incredibly stout. "McMillan has been the focal point of Carolina's passing attack this season. He is a big body that is able to win balls down the field for Bryce Young. Tight end Mitchell Evans has also played well in his role for a surprising Panthers team. Edge rusher Nic Scourton has developed as the season progressed," he added.
That's three pivotal players from one class, which is not insignificant. The Panthers needed so much help off the edge that Umanmielen's ineffectiveness does sting, but they still did a really great job in the draft.
