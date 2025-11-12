Panthers' dwindling playoff hopes 'absolutely' rest on win vs Falcons in Week 11
The Carolina Panthers were 5-4 entering a contest Sunday with the 1-8 New Orleans Saints. The Atlanta Falcons, another once playoff hopeful, had already lost, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the division leaders, would go on to lose. Oh, and the Panthers were at home, where they've been elite.
To say that loss was catastrophic is putting it lightly. They had real if likely to fade playoff hopes before the game. Now, according to ESPN insider David Newton, those playoff hopes are practically gone, and if the Panthers can't get a road win over Atlanta, they're done for.
NFL insider believes Panthers face must-win contest for playoff hopes
The NFL playoffs were always a long shot for the Carolina Panthers in 2025, but through nine weeks, it was at least a distinct possibility. Unfortunately, a back-breaking loss last week really threw things into doubt.
Does this loss put the brakes on the Panthers' playoff hopes? Newton wrote, "Absolutely. Losing to the now-two-win Saints was devastating. Everything was set up for the Panthers to go to 6-4 before facing the Falcons, who Carolina has already defeated 30-0."
Now, instead of 6-4 and with a bit of a cushion for the upcoming stretch, the Panthers are 5-5 and can likely not afford to slip to 5-6 "before facing a brutal final stretch that includes serious playoff contenders in the 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, and Buccaneers (twice)." Plus, as Newton noted, the Saints authored the book on how to shut down the Panthers' offense.
The Panthers did dominate Atlanta earlier, but they were at home, and there's zero chance the Falcons display that level of ineptitude again. They can't possibly play worse, but sweeping a rival when you have less talent than they do is pretty rare, so the Panthers face a tall task. Atlanta is going to be highly motivated to get revenge, too.
Unfortunately, if they do not rise up to the occasion, their playoff hopes are going to dissipate, because after Atlanta, things get a whole lot tougher. We may be reminiscing on the early-season success pretty soon.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers studs & duds from ugly loss to New Orleans
Panthers takeaways from a pathetic home loss to the Saints
Panthers shuffle quarterback room again in Week 10 roster moves
Midseason grades for the Carolina Panthers’ 2025 NFL draft class