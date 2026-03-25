NFL Insider Claims Panthers Improved Most ‘Without Massive Overpays’
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NFL free agency isn’t quite in the rear view window, but that flood of signings and other moves has turned into a trickle.
A half-dozen of NFL.com’s writers and analysts gave their thoughts on which team has enjoyed the best offseason so far in 2026. Three of the six pointed to the Las Vegas Raiders, and another to the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers were the choice of the site’s lead draft writer Eric Edholm, as well as analyst Marc Ross.
Panthers have added needed talent to the roster without overspending
Edholm put his stamp of approval on what the Panthers have done to date, and points out how the club has upgraded its roster without breaking the bank. “The Panthers have done well adding talent and depth without massive overpays. After missing out on a few free agents last year, they landed a big fish in outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips.”
“Adding linebacker Devin Lloyd and tackle Rasheed Walker at very respectable salaries is what makes this crop a real winner,” explained Edholm. “They also signed center Luke Fortner, wide receiver John Metchie III, among others, and didn’t lose a ton. Really like what Dan Morgan has done so far, upgrading the reigning NFC South champs.”
Lloyd, a first-time Pro Bowler in 2025, signed for three years and $42 million. Meanwhile, Phillips comes off a season in which he played for both the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles, and inked a four-year, $120 million deal.
One NFL analyst likes what Carolina did at the center position
Colleague Marc Ross echoed Edholm’s sentiments in terms of what the team has managed to accomplish this offseason, and pointed to the two offensive line additions by Morgan.
“I recently wrote about how much I loved the defensive additions of Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd. The Panthers also made two under-the-radar O-line signings in center Luke Fortner, who'll replace Cade Mays at a significantly lower price without much drop-off in talent, and tackle Rasheed Walker. The latter, who signed a team-friendly deal, offers insurance for Ickey Ekwonu as the left tackle works his way back from a serious knee injury suffered in January."
Fortner, who played for the rival Saints this past season, signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract (via Spotrac). Compare that to Mays, who left for the Motor City as the Detroit Lions grabbed him to the tune of three years and $25 million. And it’s worth noting that Fortner (66.5) earned a higher grade than Mays (61.0) this past season from Pro Football Focus.
Very steadily, the reigning NFC South champion Panthers have become a good not great team and are coming off their first playoff appearance since 2017. Carolina also won a division title for the first time since 2015, albeit with an 8-9 win-loss record. These offseason pickups and another solid draft could be the catalyst on the franchise snapping an eight-year streak of sub-.500 campaigns.
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Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.