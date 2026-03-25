NFL Insider Claims Panthers Improved Most ‘Without Massive Overpays’

NFL free agency isn’t quite in the rear view window, but that flood of signings and other moves has turned into a trickle.

A half-dozen of NFL.com’s writers and analysts gave their thoughts on which team has enjoyed the best offseason so far in 2026. Three of the six pointed to the Las Vegas Raiders, and another to the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers were the choice of the site’s lead draft writer Eric Edholm, as well as analyst Marc Ross.

Panthers have added needed talent to the roster without overspending

Edholm put his stamp of approval on what the Panthers have done to date, and points out how the club has upgraded its roster without breaking the bank. “The Panthers have done well adding talent and depth without massive overpays. After missing out on a few free agents last year, they landed a big fish in outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips.”

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan on the field before the gsme at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Adding linebacker Devin Lloyd and tackle Rasheed Walker at very respectable salaries is what makes this crop a real winner,” explained Edholm. “They also signed center Luke Fortner, wide receiver John Metchie III, among others, and didn’t lose a ton. Really like what Dan Morgan has done so far, upgrading the reigning NFC South champs.”

Lloyd, a first-time Pro Bowler in 2025, signed for three years and $42 million. Meanwhile, Phillips comes off a season in which he played for both the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles, and inked a four-year, $120 million deal.

One NFL analyst likes what Carolina did at the center position

Colleague Marc Ross echoed Edholm’s sentiments in terms of what the team has managed to accomplish this offseason, and pointed to the two offensive line additions by Morgan.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws the ball as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) attempts to block during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“I recently wrote about how much I loved the defensive additions of Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd. The Panthers also made two under-the-radar O-line signings in center Luke Fortner, who'll replace Cade Mays at a significantly lower price without much drop-off in talent, and tackle Rasheed Walker. The latter, who signed a team-friendly deal, offers insurance for Ickey Ekwonu as the left tackle works his way back from a serious knee injury suffered in January."

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks to pass as center Luke Fortner (79) blocks in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Fortner, who played for the rival Saints this past season, signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract (via Spotrac). Compare that to Mays, who left for the Motor City as the Detroit Lions grabbed him to the tune of three years and $25 million. And it’s worth noting that Fortner (66.5) earned a higher grade than Mays (61.0) this past season from Pro Football Focus.

Very steadily, the reigning NFC South champion Panthers have become a good not great team and are coming off their first playoff appearance since 2017. Carolina also won a division title for the first time since 2015, albeit with an 8-9 win-loss record. These offseason pickups and another solid draft could be the catalyst on the franchise snapping an eight-year streak of sub-.500 campaigns.