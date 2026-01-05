NFL unveils schedule for Carolina Panthers' first playoff game since 2017

With most NFL games complete, and all the ones that matter for the NFC over and done with, the playoff picture is taking shape. Since the 1:00 games finished up, we've known that the Carolina Panthers would be in.

Since the 4:00 games ended, we've known that the Panthers would get to host the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of a Week 13 home Panthers win. We just didn't know exactly when that would take place.

Now we do.

When do the Panthers play in the wild-card round?

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) hands the ball off during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers will welcome the Los Angeles Rams back to Charlotte on Saturday at 4:30 pm ET. It is the second straight week that the Panthers have gotten that time slot.

The Wild Card Weekend schedule: pic.twitter.com/w7xjSwVYgS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2026

Obviously, playoff games are important. So are pseudo-playoff contests like the Week 18 matchup between the Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, given the fact that the Panthers were .500 and are now below .500, it's easy to see why they got the "worst" time slot both weeks. As interesting as the Panthers are to fans who've waited nearly a decade for this, they're not that interesting to an average NFL fan.

The Panthers have the worst record in the playoffs. They're the seventh team ever to make it while being under .500. They have, by far, the worst point differential in the playoff field at -69. In fact, they have the third-worst differential in the NFC South.

As respectfully as possible, the Panthers just aren't that good. It is impressive they have turned around and made the playoffs after winning seven games combined in 2023 and 2024, but they're not a major threat.

They did beat the Rams once before, but lightning often doesn't strike twice, and while the Rams are struggling a bit more since that contest, they're still going to be heavy favorites. Anything but a blowout will be a surprise.

So it's not a surprise that Carolina's getting this treatment. It's totally fine, too, because it's a treat that the Panthers even get a playoff game. After everything, that in and of itself is a huge win, so the time slot, while bad, doesn't matter.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers takeaways from crushing loss to Buccaneers

Fatal flaws loom large in Panthers’ loss to Bucs

Studs and duds from Carolina Panthers finale