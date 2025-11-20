Panthers get good news on Bryce Young, but desperately need 2 others to get healthy
The Carolina Panthers are going to need all hands on deck this week in San Francisco. The 49ers are a good team that has been getting healthier, and if the Panthers want to legitimize their playoff hopes, they absolutely need to have their best players available.
Fortunately, Bryce Young is good to go. After getting his ankle stepped on yet again and exiting the game, he's fine, and that's despite getting hit on it a few more times. He was limping on Sunday, but he's practicing now and does not appear to have any lingering effects from the game.
But on the defensive side, the Panthers did not get good news. They missed Trevin Wallace badly last week, and he may or may not play in Week 12. And Christian Rozeboom might join him on the bench, which would be catastrophic.
Panthers need linebackers to get healthy for 49ers game
Trevin Wallace was out last week, and Christian Rozeboom has joined him in practicing on the side this week. They're not sitting out, which is good, but the Panthers can ill-afford to lose them for their upcoming matchup.
It's not as if Rozeboom and Wallace are a who's who. In fact, they may be one of the worst linebacker duos in the NFL, but they've both shown to be capable in their new roles from time to time. And what's behind them is so much worse.
The 49ers will give the Panthers fits on defense anyway, but not having their two linebackers will make it so much easier for Kyle Shanahan. The Panthers have struggled covering tight ends and get to face George Kittle, but can you imagine Claudin Cherilus and Bam Martin-Scott taking all the snaps against them?
And it is highly likely that Shanahan will scheme Christian McCaffrey into situations with the linebackers on passing plays, and that's not ideal, either. Plus, if McCaffrey gets past the D-line, he'd have very little resistance from getting into the secondary and beyond.
With Wallace and Rozeboom playing, the Panthers are still at a disadvantage. But if they're out, McCaffrey and Kittle could each go for 150+ yards in a rout for the 49ers.
