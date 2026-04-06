Panthers’ Writer Lays Out Team’s Biggest Needs with NFL Draft on Horizon

Late last week, ESPN Carolina Panthers’ writer David Newton took a look at each of the team’s position groups, and which areas of the club have a higher priority than others in terms of the upcoming NFL draft.

In regards to Dave Canales’s defending NFC South champions, the focus here will be the top three areas. Newton pointed to tight end and safety as the top two spots with a “high” need, followed by the offensive line.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) runs to score a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Carolina has seven selections in April’s draft, including the 19th overall pick. Newton had this to say about a tight end room that includes Tommy Tremble, Ja’Tavion Sanders, 2025 fifth-round pick Mitchell Evans, James Mitchell, and Feleipe Franks—who is back for his second stint (2024) with the Panthers.

Panthers have a “high” need for a difference-making tight end

“The hope two years ago was that Sanders, a fourth-round pick, would be the dynamic answer at tight end that Carolina hasn’t had since Greg Olsen was in his prime (2014-16). Injuries have impacted that. So if Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq (4.39 40-yard dash) were to fall to No. 19, he could have the kind of impact McMillan did as a rookie. Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers also could be an option, but Sadiq is the one who would be hard to pass up.”

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) runs against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46)during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Imagesf | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The latter comes off a season in which he totaled 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight scores for the Ducks. Meanwhile, Canales’s offense hasn’t gotten much from the position in terms of end zone production. Panthers’ tight ends have teamed for only eight touchdown grabs in 35 outings (including playoffs) since 2024.

The back end of Carolina’s defense could use an upgrade

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

As for safety, there was no new additions to a group that includes Nick Scott and Tre’von Moehrig—who finished second and third, respectively in defensive stops—as well as 2025 fourth-rounder Lathan Ransom, Demani Richardson, and Isaiah Simmons—the latter on the team thanks to his special teams’ prowess.

“Scott was re-signed after having a career-high 111 tackles,” explained Newton, “but he was somewhat of a detriment in coverage and is entering his eighth season. There is no way Ohio State’s Caleb Downs falls to 19, but Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman and Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren could be impactful options. Carolina spent a lot strengthening the front half of the defense. It may be time to strengthen the back half.”

More reinforcements needed on the Panthers’ offensive front

As for the offensive line, Newton stated that this was a group with “moderate to strong” need, “mainly because Carolina added (Rasheed) Walker in free agency. Walker is a solid replacement at left tackle, since (Ikem) Ekwonu could miss the entire season recovering from a torn patellar tendon.”

Nov 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

“Walker is on a one-year deal,” added Newton, “so if the team believes Ekwonu remains the future, taking a tackle here wouldn’t make sense. But if there is any doubt in Ekwonu’s long-term future, and with the high cost of re-signing the sixth pick of the 2022 draft after this season, taking a tackle at No. 19 makes perfect sense even if he might begin as a backup. Center also is a need, but it’s rare for a center to be taken in the first round."

In terms of these three position groups, there are no real surprises here. The draft is now a mere 17 days away, and it will be fascinating to see which position general manager Dan Morgan is headed in.