PFF Analyst Predicts Bryce Young Will Be 'Reclamation Project' for Another Team

Although the Carolina Panthers didn't reach the postseason in the prettiest of manners, they still found a way, and for a fan base that has been through it over the last eight or so years, seeing the organization reclaim the NFC South is a promising start to even brighter days ahead.

Quarterback Bryce Young has made strides in certain areas of his game; however, there is still this big concern that he may not be the guy who can lead the Panthers to the promised land.

Pro Football Focus' Nic Bodiford is among those who are still on the fence with the former No. 1 overall pick, putting him on a list of five veterans who are on the hot seat after the 2025 season.

Nic Bodiford's outlook on Bryce Young

"Young finished as the Weeks 1-17 QB19 in his 2025, third NFL season, underwhelmingly marking a career-best season-long fantasy football finish. His full-season 71.5 PFF offense grade is just the second-best among his three NFL seasons.

"After improving his passing play in 2024, Young worryingly reverted to his rookie season form in multiple categories.

"Young’s stable rushing metrics are also notably decreasing, resulting in his yards per rushing attempt average declining from 6.5 to 5.8 to 4.2. After averaging 0.38 missed tackles forced and 4.0 yards after contact per rushing attempt as a rookie, Young’s respective per-play averages decreased to 0.16 and 2.3 in 2024 to 0.11 and 2.0 this season.

"Young, 24, is firmly on the hot seat entering the 2026 offseason and could one day find himself as another team’s reclamation project."

Could Carolina actually move on from Young in the future?

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It's very possible. Once a team gets a taste of the postseason and has the talent to be there consistently, much of the attention shifts to the quarterback position, especially if said team is not receiving high-level play from its current QB1.

Dan Morgan will pick up Young's fifth-year option, giving the front office two more seasons to evaluate where is and the type of player he can ultimately become. If Young puts up similar numbers in 2026 and 2027 and doesn't take that massive leap, it's very reasonable to think Carolina would be open to exploring other options.

Quarterbacks, as you know, are not cheap once they come off that rookie contract. You don't want to be paying a boatload of money to a quarterback who has yet to live up to the expectations of being a No. 1 pick if he hasn't done it through the first five years of his career.

Moving off of Young before that fifth year? Very unlikely.

