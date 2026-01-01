Bryce Young's job just got a whole lot easier vs. Buccaneers

Heading into Saturday at 4:30, the Carolina Panthers are 8-8, on the verge of two things: their first winning season and their first playoff berth since 2017. Since then, it's been absolutely bleak.

Part of the reason for that is the difficulty finding a good quarterback. As of now, Bryce Young seems to be that, but he's a little bit up (the three games prior to last Sunday) and down (last Sunday). Much of their success this weekend will come down to him.

The good news is that he usually bounces back from bad games, and his matchup with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that he shredded two weeks ago just got easier.

Decimated Bucs lose two more starters ahead of Panthers game

Bryce Young went 21/32 for 191 yards passing and two touchdowns in a clutch win over the Buccaneers in Week 16. He was PFF's highest-graded quarterback that week, and he carried a lackluster run game to a win.

This time, the Buccaneers will be without two starters that faced Young and the Panthers last time. Anthony Nelson didn't log a statistic, but his last game was against the Panthers. Jamel Dean played and had four tackles in that game.

Todd Bowles said cornerback Jamel Dean and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson will be out Saturday. Calijah Kancey is in play but team will have to make a roster move and he “will definitely be on a snap count.” Bowles said “it’s about pain tolerance” for Tristan Wirfs’ turf toe. pic.twitter.com/ztEkgcT6Ob — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 1, 2026

Both are out this Saturday. That matters a lot for the Panthers' offense, namely Young. First of all, being down a starting cornerback (with another banged up as well) is not good news for a defense that struggled against the Panthers' aerial attack two weeks ago.

Nelson is not as much of a factor there, but his absence might open things up for Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard. And if they get going, Young's job gets easier. Not only can he depend on them to move the ball forward, but the play-action pass will be there, too.

The Bucs may get Calijah Kancey back, but he's going to be very limited if he does play. Tristan Wirfs is likely to play, but that doesn't impact the Panthers' offense. Everything is pointing to a bounce-back outing for Young and his teammates.

In a game with thin margins like this one, that matters. These two teams are not separated by much, and the Panthers only won by a field goal last time. Every player's absence or presence can swing the game, so the Bucs losing two defensive starters is huge.

