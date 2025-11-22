Rico Dowdle responds to question about contract talks with Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers lucked into a surprise superstar on their roster this year. Naturally, they didn't know what they had but Rico Dowdle's star shined so bright that even this organization had no choice but to give him his proper role.
After two ridiculous games of alternating drives with Chuba Hubbard, Dowdle is now established as the team's RB1, as he should be.
What comes after this season is over. though? While Hubbard is still under contract several more years, Dowdle will become a free agent in March. Asked by ESPN if he has had any contract talks with the team yet on Thursday, Dowdle had a simple answer.
Rico Dowdle comments on contract talks
Dowdle's one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Panthers this year turned out to be one of the biggest bargains in the league.
While it's unfortunate that Hubbard is taking up the cap space that he is, Carolina can't make another mistake by allowing Dowdle to leave next year without getting anything in return.
The run is as important now to the NFL game as it's been in 20 years, and having multiple lead rusher options is not a bad thing. Dowdle has consistently shown that he has a higher ceiling than Hubbard, and he's able to hit his peaks more often. He also offers more upside as a receiver.
It shouldn't be too hard to put two and two together and bring Dowdle back, but you can never assume that the Panthers will know what they should do during the offseason.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Why Bryce Young is one of Week 12’s best fantasy football sleepers
NFL draft analyst identifies Carolina’s 2 biggest offseason roster needs
Christian McCaffrey reveals how he felt about Panthers-49ers trade