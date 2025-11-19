It's Tetairoa McMillan's world, all NFL rookies are just living in it
The odds don't necessarily agree, but Tetairoa McMillan is the current Rookie of the Year. He is sixth in the entire NFL in receiving yards, and he leads rookies in a ton of metrics. Because rookie QB play has been so bad this year, it's anyone's award, and the Carolina Panthers' rookie has a really good shot at it.
He just landed on PFF's team of the week. He also reached the 80 PFF grade threshold that so few rookies have ever done. He's been outrageously good, and he was just named the top rookie of the year so far by SI's Matt Verderame.
Tetairoa McMillan leads the pack in rookie rankings
Make no mistake, Tetairoa McMillan isn't just one of the best rookies in the NFL, but he's already one of the best wide receivers in the league. He's nearly a one-man show in the passing offense, but defenses have no recourse against him.
Matt Verderame said, "McMillan is already one of the league’s best receivers, and his presence is helping the Panthers stunningly compete for a playoff spot. Carolina is 6–5, and McMillan is the only legitimate receiving threat, notching 54 receptions for 748 yards (sixth-best in the league) and four scores."
To illustrate "how important" the rookie has been for Carolina, Verderame added, "If you combine the yardage of every other Carolina receiver, including Xavier Legette, Brycen Tremayne, Jalen Coker, Hunter Renfrow, Jimmy Horn Jr. and David Moore, they have 675 receiving yards, 73 fewer than McMillan."
Coming in, this receiver room was expected to be pretty deep, especially before Carolina traded Adam Thielen. But Thielen's exit and the lackluster go for everyone else (injuries have hampered Moore and Coker, while Horn took some time to get to NFL speed), have left McMillan largely on his own.
Yet, in most outings, it hasn't mattered. He had a slower day when Sauce Gardner shadowed him, as most receivers do, but otherwise, it hasn't mattered what the defense does. On Sunday, it didn't matter if former All-Pro AJ Terrell was on him. He dominated as he has time and time again this year.
