NFL insider predicts ugly showing by Panthers in playoffs

The 2025 NFL season is down to 13 playoff contests. Six of those games take place in the first round. Garrett Podell of CBS Sports ranked these half-dozen clashes in terms of “watchability.” It’s safe to say that he’s not overly excited about Saturday’s encounter between the Los Angeles Rams and 8-9 Carolina Panthers at Charlotte.

“This matchup is last among the six,” explained Podell, “because there’s a chance it could get out of hand early as the 10-point spread in favor of the visiting Rams indicates.”

Sean McVay’s club will be traveling for the fifth time in seven weeks, dating back to the club’s appearance at Bank of America Stadium in late November. “This wild card showdown is the first of two rematches from the 2025 regular season,” said Podell. “The host Panthers triumphed over the then-No. 1 Rams 31-28 in a rain-soaked affair back in Week 13. Carolina's defense coerced Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford into a season-high three turnovers, a lost fumble and two interceptions—including a 48-yard pick six to Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson.”

Dave Canales’s team and coordinator Ejiro Evero’s defense has its work cut out for itself on Saturday afternoon.

“The Rams enter this rematch as the NFL's top scoring offense,” added Podell, “averaging 30.5 points per game, with Stafford leading the league in passing yards (4,707), passing touchdowns (46) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (5.8, 46-8).”

On the other hand, the NFC South champion Panthers have been very inconsistent. While they have won more games this season (8) than the previous two years combined (7), they wound up losing three of their final four games after the win over the Rams raised their record to 7-6.

“Carolina's -69 point differential this season is the third-worst by a division champion since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger,” stated Podell.

Will this contest get out of hand, as Podell asked? While the Rams did finish 12-5, they also split their final six games after a 9-2 start. It was an unpredictable 2025 regular season. Will that carry over into the playoffs?

