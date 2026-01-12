NFL insider strangely critical of Panthers after inspiring playoff loss

The NFL is five games into the 2025 postseason. Road teams have won three of those contests. That includes the San Francisco 49ers’ dethroning of the defending Super Bowl champions, 23-19, in Philadelphia. There’s one more first-round game to be played as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Houston Texans on Monday night.

Brent Sobleski and Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report came up with their winners, losers and takeaways from the five results to date. The Carolina Panthers came up short at home on Saturday afternoon to the talented Rams. Here was B/R’s analysis on the 34-31 loss by the NFC South champions.

“Carolina showed it was deserving of a playoff appearance after backing into the postseason by playing one of the NFC favorites to a near-standstill. At the same time, the Rams played as poorly as they could have for stretches, while the Panthers gave them everything they had, and Dave Canales' squad still came up short.”

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

That appears to be somewhat of a backhanded compliment in regards to the Panthers, who committed two first-half turnovers, gambled and lost on fourth down in their own territory on their first possession, and dug themselves a 14-0 hole early in the second quarter. Canales’s team would rally twice in the fourth quarter to take the lead before succumbing to Matthew Stafford’s heroics.

Still, B/R suggested that there is some optimism that made great strides in 2025 after finishing a combined 7-27 the previous two seasons combined. “A greater emphasis on allowing Bryce Young to lead the offense by placing more responsibility on his shoulders as a passer bodes well, because he responded. At the same time, the quarterback and his surrounding cast were outclassed in the end."

“Despite giving the Rams everything they could handle on two different occasions, the Panthers must do a better job this offseason building up the roster and getting more from multiple positions.”

On two occasions in 2025, the Panthers put a season-high 31 points on the board. The Week 13 victory (31-28) was arguably the team’s finest moment in ‘25. Saturday’s disappointing wild card loss to Sean McVay’s talented club put a bow on a season that exceeded expectations.

