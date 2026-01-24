NFL Mock Draft Thankfully Forecasts Panthers Taking First Clemson Star

In 2023, the Carolina Panthers finished dead last in the NFL with only 27 sacks. One season later, the team totaled 32 quarterback traps—tied for the third-fewest in the league. In 2025, coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit was improved in many aspects. Once again, Carolina finished tied for the third-fewest sacks in the NFL (30).

Here’s yet another way to put the Panthers’ pass-rushing problems in perspective. The team has totaled a combined 89 sacks the past three seasons, the fewest in the league over that span. Conversely, the Denver Broncos have amassed an imposing 131 sacks…since 2024.

A year ago, University of Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker was a popular pre-draft choice when forecasting who Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan with the eighth overall pick last April. Instead, Carolina opted for wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who may very well be named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year on February 5.

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald of Yahoo! Sports combined for the site’s latest NFL mock draft. Tice handled the even number picks, and Macdonald took care of the odd figures. That means the latter did the picking for the Panthers at No. 19, and his choice was Clemson University pass-rusher T.J. Parker.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against Carolina Panthers linebacker Nic Scourton (11) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“The Panthers still need a ton of playmakers on both sides of the ball, but getting after the passer has been a huge problem for them, and it was again for much of (The) wild-card loss to the Rams. They start to attempt to alleviate that with the selection of Parker here.”

Morgan used a second-round pick on Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton a year ago, and he responded with five sacks—tied for the team lead. He also used a third-round selection on Mississippi’s Princely Umanmielen (1.5 sacks) and signed Patrick Jones II (Vikings) in free agency, but the latter finished the season on IR. It goes without saying that getting after opposing quarterbacks has been a major concern for the current NFC South champions.

