One back-breaking stat illustrates Bryce Young shortcomings
Dave Canales’s club doesn’t have a lot of time to dwell on his team’s worst offensive performance of the season. This past Sunday at home, the Carolina Panthers managed a mere 175 total yards in a 17-7 loss to the last-place New Orleans Saints. That point total was a season-worst as well.
Samuel Stubbs of Yardbarker took a look at starting quarterback Bryce Young’s 2025 performance to date. The third-year pro has had some moments in terms of leading the team to comeback wins. He and the team couldn’t get the job done on Sunday, and there appears to be very simple explanation, at least statistically.
“After arguably his best performance of the season—199 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-27 home win over the Cowboys—Young has thrown for a total of 364 yards and one touchdown over (his) last three games. When the Saints shut down the Panthers run game on Sunday—Carolina ran for only 73 yards—it forced Young to carry the offense on his back. He was unable to do so.”
That 364 yards in Young’s last three outings is pretty startling considering on Sunday, Saints’ rookie signal-caller Tyler Shough threw for 282 yards and two scores on Sunday in just his second NFL start. The lack of production by Young comes down to something he needs to improve on sooner than later.
“Young's completion percentage for the season is at 61.7 percent,” stated Stubbs, “a mark that leaves him in the bottom quarter of the league. He's thrown 11 touchdowns to seven interceptions, a ratio that doesn't show much growth from his first two years in the league. Young is a promising young talent who could still blossom into a star quarterback in the Queen City, but if he wants to lead the Panthers to the postseason this season, it's past time to find answers.”
